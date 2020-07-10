Party Armendáriz photo sharing dinner with Donald trump and AMLO

So it was dinner, the President of Mexico, andrés Manuel lópez Obrador and his colleague Donald trump

The big night came. The President Of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obradorthis is a special guest for lunch who suggested his colleague Donald Trump in the White House. At the meeting, the theme of which is the Central friendship between the two countries, was attended by 11 leading entrepreneurs, including Carlos Slim Helú and Patricia Armendárizthat provided a few photos of what’s going on in the great hall.

The menu, which had a tasting of this at lunch were plates of Mexican like cochinita pork and fried bananas are males, the last saucer of the typical Tabasco, the state, ?????????? the President of Mexico.

The menu is hand painted with two flags pic.twitter.com/WuaWTWcFH1 — Patricia Armendáriz (@PatyArmendariz) July 8, 2020

Woman and candidate of economic Sciences, Party Armendárizit turned out that the flags that adorn the menu posted on each table were hand-drawn. The General picture because of her, we see dozens of discs, elegantly decorated rooms, in colors of light beige, flowers in the centre, and ornament with lighted candles.

(Twitter: @PatyArmendariz)

For lunch and dinner Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Donald Trump had a tasting tomatoes this summer from emulsion of black garlic, cheese comté and solutions rustic bread, robalo fillet with saffron potatoes, mashed potatoes, carrots and a sauce of citrus. Dessert, cookies, cream butter and sugar, mascabado, cream, lemon meringue burned.

(Twitter: @PatyArmendariz)

This is the first line of the international The President Of Mexicowho flew on a commercial plane, always protected cubrebocas blue. The flight lasted just over an hour and was accompanied by the Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard. The plane came from Mexico city and stopped in Atlanta, then to fly to Washington, the destination. See also: Entrepreneurs that travel from AMLO to meet with Donald trump

With the President of Intel, investing in Guadalajara pic.twitter.com/gY5N5Q0MK7 — Patricia Armendáriz (@PatyArmendariz) July 9, 2020

Brand Shabot Zonana, Architecture and Construction, is another one of those entrepreneurs who accompanied AMLO in this tour. He is an activist and community leader that plays as chair of the Community Maguén David and the Chairman of the Committee of Honor and Justice; represents the interests of the Jewish community in Mexico, and has produced a few words during the evening.

“Peoples of Mexico and the United States share common values, a common Faith and a common future in this beautiful continent. Both are proud Peoples and sovereign wealth built over generations, the sweat, the dedication and cooperation of employees, who love their country and give everything we have to create a better life for their children,” wrote the US President in the film is her official account in Instagram. See also: Who is the entrepreneur that we were singing Luis Miguel on holiday?

ealdonaldtrump) July 8, 2020 at 5:13 PDT

11 entrepreneurs who are in the diplomatic dinner:

Patricia Armendáriz Warfrom a Stable Financial

Karl Bremer-GutierrezGroup Value

Daniel Chávez MoránGroup Vidanta

Carlos Slim HelúGroup Karst

Brand Shabot Zonana, Architecture and Construction

Miguel Rincon ArredondoBio Pappel

Bernardo GomezGroup Televisa

Carlos Hank Gonzálezfrom the financial Group Banorte

Francisco Gonzalez SanchezThe Media Group

Olegario Vázquez Direnfrom a group of Business Angels, and

Ricardo Salinas’s BooksGroup Salinas