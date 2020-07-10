Pictures show the dinner of AMLO and Trump with entrepreneurs

After the dinner the President offered yesterday Donald Trump the Mexican head of state Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the White house, they spread pictures of the event, which was attended by a group of Mexican entrepreneurs.

One of the assistants, and a part of the The entourage of business people for the visit to Washington, DC, Patricia Armendáriz Guerra, Financial sustainability, shared on Twitter a series of photos, where entrepreneurs such as Carlos Slim see.

Also Carlos Bremer Gutiérrez, Financial-value which, together with the Armendariz Guerra on the reality show “Shark Tank Mexico.”

The images show aspects of the tables with Tablecloths long, and flower arrangements in the middle of it.

It also looks the menu in English, which consisted of:

Tomatoes in the summer, comté-cheese and crusty bread-rustic

Fillet of striped bass with potato, saffron-parsnip puree, young carrots and aioli citrus

Butter cookies and brown sugar and accompanied with cream of lemon meringue and roasted.