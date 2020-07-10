President Jeanine Áñez is a positive COVID-19 – A TV

“/> Jeanine Áñez, President of Bolivia, gave a positive COVID-19. Photo: AFP

The President of a transient of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, said on Thursday tested positive to a test for the new coronavirus responsible for COVID-19; asimimso, he said, is good and is in isolation.

“I have positive Covid19, I’m okay, I’m going to work on it, out of my isolation. Together we are making progress. I will be in quarantine for about 14 days until I see a new test, to see how I am. I feel good, I feel strong. I’m going to work in a virtual way out of my isolation, and I would like to help thank all of you in Bolivia and the Bolivians who work in this health crisis that we have. Together, we will continue to come.” Jeanine Áñez, President of Bolivia.

Jeanine Áñez, the Governor of the right-wing, 53 years old, published a short video on his official Twitter account, where he reported that positive COVID-19 gave.

Three members of the Cabinet of Jeanine Áñezamong them, the Minister of the presidency, Yerko Núñezand health, Eidy Rock, had announced in the last few days have also been infected.

“Given that in the last week, many of them were positive for the coronavirus, I did the test and I was positive”. Jeanine Áñez, President of Bolivia

During the last few days, had said the Governor virtual meetings through the platform Zoom from the presidential residence, after one of his Ministers.

This is the second case of the President of the South American coronavirus, after the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro announced on Tuesday that it was positive to COVID-19. In addition, In Venezuela, the number two of the chavismo, Diosdado Cabello, contracted the virus.

With information from AFP