Sonia Deville wants to go to the championship men

WWE superstar Sonia Deville takes seriously your figure Daddy Deville. He may even want to meet people, how to do it.

Sonia Deville wants to go to the men’s championship

When he said “Forbes”, Sonia Deville talked about how to compete for the Cup of men. She said that all this is possible today, and what you want to be one of the women to help promote this concept.

I always thought that equality, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, race, religion, I am convinced that this is important and is part of the movement evolution of women in the present time. I want to say that in 2020, I think anything is possible. And I would like to be one of the first women to be a pioneer in this concept.

Sonia Deville still waiting for their further actions on SmackDown. The rivalry with Mandy rose could not be completed. We have to see what happens next to Deville in WWE, but of course she has big goals.

