T-MEC, COVID-19 and migration: an x-ray-the talk-Lopez Obrador – Trump, the Ambassador Christopher Landau

(Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

A day after the visit of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obradorin Washington , where he met with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trumpon the occasion of the entry into force of the new Treaty between the two Nations, together with Canada, the United States Ambassador in Mexico, Christopher Landau, he stressed that “the relationship between Mexico and the United States for both countries, the most important relationship you have at the international level”.

In a telephone conference with Infobae Mexico and other means, conducted on Thursday, the u. s. representative on Mexican soil, stressed that the priority of the meeting between the two presidents was, what is, in the two countries, the handling of the pandemic, the COVID-19, as well as the commercial relationship between the two partners, in this latter reason is exactly the T-MEC.

“(The Assembly has not been issued) in a frame to celebrate the entry into force of the new Treaty and especially the economic opportunities we have now ,and which are more important than ever before, in the context of the pandemic.”

(Photo: Shealah Craighead/White House/dp/DPA)



The U.S. official recalled that in these moments, the primary Problem of the two leaders, the crisis of living through the epidemic of the new coronavirus isto do “a lot of the conversation I had with the response to the pandemic in both countries.”

However, he continued, explaining that in the T-MEC is not on special measures for the protection of workers in the context of the pandemic by the COVID-19, but these are understood to be treated, in General, the sections of the Treaty, where the rights of workers in cases of disasters or emergencies, the health in General. In addition, she said part of the local policy of each country.

“President López Obrador stressed, to enforce that a very important part of the Treaty, the security of the rights of workers in Mexico, the law is more protective, if you want it. The agreement ensures that all countries take measures so that the workers can claim their rights on any issue“.

On the other hand, is one of the major expectations in this encounter, at least for the Mexicans, it was the topic of the border wall. However, on the question of whether the meeting had spoken of the wall of the Trump, the Ambassador Landau no, replied simply: “.”

(Photo: EFE/Gary Williams/file)

The relevance of the Mexican migrants in the encounter

“It is important for the formation of Mechanisms for legal migration for businesses, the need to work; so that the people can come (in the USA) to to prevent work with dignity and safety, that people trade“said Landau on the topic of immigration, one of the most anticipated of the opportunity. The U.S. Ambassador noted that this issue Yes, addressed, but in General, as the question of security.

“These questions, in General, migration and security, self-directed, and we will continue the dialogue in an atmosphere of respect for the sovereignty of the two countries. We protect our sovereignty, if we focus on the application of our laws. And Mexico protects its sovereignty in terms of its security strategyand we continue to work together”.

Deepened, that migration is an important issue on the agenda for both countries, the Mexican President López Obrador himself has expressed his concern about this matter, in which they identified concerns on the part of the two Nations. But to do also made it clear that many of these problems and more with the internal politics of the country, heading back to respect for the sovereignty, the processes of each.

“I think we have to find the same desires, the legal options, on questions of migration. In any case, I must treat migrants with dignity and we agree with that. But some of these topics are more likely to be internal policy of our country“.

Also in relation to the sovereignty of a short comment, when asked if the meeting had touched, Output from Venezuela. “Mexico is a sovereign state, as it is to us, and has its own foreign policy. The topic of Venezuela, does not worry us too much.”

(Photo: REUTERS/Marco Bello/file photo)

Towards the end of his statement, the U. s. Ambassador in Mexico, the subject of the pandemic of COVID-19 took, stressing that for the recovery in both Nations in a spirit of cooperation is very important, “I think that the new contract is an important basis for the investment and for the economic regeneration of the two countries”.

He reiterated, moreover, that in the encounter it felt very good to think of both sides to continue to cooperate, as well as “a great spirit of brotherhood.”as the most important part of the Assembly that are at this level, Mexico and the United States, on the same computer.

“Mexico and the United States, we are a family, and as in all families, they have their disagreements from time to time; it is, of course,”. finished the Ambassador Landau in the Palatinate.

