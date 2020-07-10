Tell me this is not a virus: a message from Courtney Kardashian tie

Personality on television, Kourtney Kardashian, has joined the hashtag ‘USA” to hell tie’ (#wearadamnmask), which involved include stars like actress Jennifer aniston to invite your supporters to follow the protocols necessary to prevent infection Covid-19, and this, in turn, raised the voice, inviting others to use the tie.

“#UsaUnMalditoTapabocas, help spread the word, not the virus!.. I invite everyone who wants to help to encourage others to do the same,” he wrote in his account in Instagram, in the meantime have posted some photos using a tie and celebrated in their famous sisters, who also joined the hashtag.

Courtney is the largest of the sisters Kardashian. Entered fame with reality TV ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, which was released in 2007.

Held connection with Scott Disick for nearly a decade, and, as the fruit of their romance had three children: Mason, Penelope and Reign.

After their breakup, in 2017, the entrepreneur started Dating Sophie Richie, the daughter of famous singer Lionel Richie and sister of Nicole Richie. However, the relationship came to the end of 2020.

And although they’re not together, Courtney and Scott have maintained good relations, sharing custody of the children, including Disick continue to participate in the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, and is a great friend of mine, the rest of the family.