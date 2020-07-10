The chief epidemiologist says that the pandemic is in its beginning phase and this will be even worse

The United States Reported on Thursday that for 65 EUR 551 thousand new cases of the coronavirus, a new record daily, as well as thousands of deaths from the new disease.

Washington, DC, July 10 (RT).- The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and infectious diseases EU Anthony Fauci, of the said this Thursday that we are just in the “beginning phase” Global pandemic of the coronavirus and that “probably worse before they improve,” he said in an interview published on Thursday by the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

“We see large outbreaks in Brazil, in South Africa and now in Asia,” says the expert, while he warned that if the country to spread the implementation of measures to contain the outbreak of the virus could be even more in the coming months.”

According to the main epidemiologist of the United States, although it seems that the mortality rate has decreased in their country, to control the increase in cases of COVID-19 not yet been able to. In part to blame for the premature easing of restrictions in some southern States, such as California, Arizona, Florida and Texas. This made many people, young people, gathered in bars, restaurants, and the form of masses, without masks.

About how hard it is sometimes for the people to the observance of the security measures, Fauci urged people to be aware of the situation and “responsibly”. In this context, he reminded the young people that, if they catch you, probably, not very sick, but you are in danger to vulnerable people, in addition to the “continue the spread of the pandemic.”

POLITICIZATION OF THE PANDEMIC

Fauci also stressed that “unfortunately,” the politicization of the health crisis “interferes with the ability to contain” the spread of the virus. “There are things that are to the detriment of the effort for the health,” he complained.

To delete with respect to the decision of President Donald Trump’s United States of the World Health organization (WHO), the doctor expressed his support for the organization. In addition, he recalled that, in General, the agent “hears a lot” of their recommendations, even if “not all times”, and is now pending opening of the new in the country and restore the economy.

The same week, the Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the outbreak of covid-accelerates 19 and it has still not reached the peak of the pandemic.

In this way, contagion in the North American country, the nation, the most affected in the world by the pandemic in the amount of more than 3.11 million, while the deceased out of a total of 133 thousand.

On the other hand, more than 969 thousand patients have already recovered from the disease from the onset of the pandemic.

The record journal the previous cases, last Tuesday, was recorded, as he confirmed more than 60 thousand 200 cases in 24 hours.

