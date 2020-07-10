The development of an economic crisis; this is the image of Mexico in the COVID-19

It is estimated that the number of poor will increase significantly by 2020 due to the pandemic caused by a novel coronavirus (photo: -/El Universal / ZUMA Wire/dpa INTERNATIONAL POLICY)

The Pandemic by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) brought health problems, social and economic in the world. The governments of all the Nations on measures to control the spread and cushion the blow to the economy, but Mexico it was one of the countries whose hot action we have taken him to be among the first digits of the numbers of patients with a tremendous opportunities for the future.

The Report “The pandemic of the COVID-19 in Mexico, The dimension of the tragedy‘the Vital functionsshows the Follow of late the policy of the current administration as a response to the pandemic, as well as the not strict measures of social distancing, what are the diseases spread more easily among the population.

“Since the Declaration of the world health organization (WHO) March 11, 2020, the Mexican government’s contradictory messages between the President of the Republic and the authorities of the Ministry of health, under the assumption of a false Intersection between health and the economy“, she says.

The late measures of the government will have serious consequences for the economic and social sectors (photo: EFE)



28. August saw the first patients to be infected. Up to the 30th and the 31st of March was declared a public health emergency in Mexicoand the Executive has 20 days to the establishment of the first session of the General health Council.

They point out that the slowness of the government in giving tax exemptions and financial support, especially for informal traders, made the task is to stay at home is almost impossibleso that the average pandemic, there were still millions of people in the public spaces around the country. In addition to that also, the guarantees granted to support the loan Company or resources for research.

The health system was the first of the consequences. To 16. June, the Secretariat for health (SSa) reported that 32,388 the 154,863 infections were in the medical and health personnel (21%).

Health care was one of the first of the consequences (photo: EFE)



“The death of doctors and health care personnel is 2.6% of the total number of deaths in Mexico, more than twice as high as in Brazil, triple the size of Peru and is five times more than in China or the Uk“research shows.

To combat the economic recession, there was a delayed reaction. The Acknowledgements and small props to the delivery in April began. For the 15 of may, just delivered 191,981 the 3 million has been promised. However, the analysis suggests that with 3 million credits on the word alone would be 30% of the informal sector ceilings.

With respect to the gross domestic product (GDP), the projection is that 8% fall in the year 2020, and that the recovery is very slow.

“In May You are no longer using income to 12 million peopleit is, 4.3 million more young people who neither work nor study are, 12.2 million members of the middle class is slipping into poverty, and by the end of 2020 there will be almost 95 million people in poverty, and more hunger“, you say.

After the epidemic there was a rise in domestic violence, so that women and children particularly affected (photo: EFE/Rodrigo Sura/file)



However, the industry hardest hit are women and children. Gender-based violence, an increase of more than 27 percent. The digital divide has also increased, leaving serious consequences of distance learning in the 80% of the children and young people.

Another aspect of the evaluation of the approach that was taken by the government to monitor the pandemic: “due to the limited samples and non-representative, allows the spread of the herd since the case-fatality rate of the disease was very low. In addition, only 4.9 thousand trials per million inhabitants, while in other countries the rate of 110 to 140 per thousand million; here is the number of cases in Mexico have been under-reported, as well as with the recording of the number of deaths,” says vital functions.

So, a warning that several sectors need to be taken to cope with the care with the economic crisis, health and social Affairs.

Among them, the participation in the strategy of public security, the attacks on journalists and the media, the flows of migration, the crisis of employment, of the pandemic, and check the cost of the support of PEMEX is.

FOR MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The inflation in June rose to the highest level in four months

The school year 2020-2021 apply the traffic light COVID of each state

The reason why the vaccine will not work against the coronavirus may be