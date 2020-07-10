The Far Side cartoonist Gary Larson debuts first new comics in 25 years – CNET

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
10


  1. The Far Side cartoonist Gary Larson debuts first new comics in 25 years  CNET
  2. ‘Far Side’ cartoonist Gary Larson publishes first new work in 25 years  CNN
  3. Gary Larson’s ‘The Far Side’ has returned as absurd as it ever was. What a strange relief.  NBC News
  4. Gary Larson just shared his first new Far Side comics in over 25 years on his website  The A.V. Club
  5. Gary Larson of ‘The Far Side’ publishes his first new cartoons in 25 years  The Washington Post
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here