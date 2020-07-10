The meeting with Trump was very important, and its results will soon be: Secretary of the economic

The Secretary for the economy, Graciela Marquez, said that the convoy of the Mexican yields very glad that the visit to the U.S. (photo: Cuartoscuro)

The Secretary for economic, Graciela Marquez, said the meet instead of in Washington with the President Donald Trump, Cabinet members and business people of this country it was very importantso that the Mexican delegation under the leadership of President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador is very happy to be back.

To Your Arrival the International airport of Mexico city, said that this tour will good resultsgood news in the matter of the Trade with the United States and that very soon You will begin to the fruits are.

It was a very good meeting, as heard in the joint Declaration. This was a very important job

The official comments the Relevance had a meet with the the most important trading partner of Mexico“, the gives even more importance“.

Graciela Marquez pointed out that very soon we will see the fruits of the encounter AMLO-Trump (photo: Cuartoscuro)

– What do you see as the benefits to the country?

Already we begin to see, at the 2. In July we announced the first investment under the T-MEC, in Ciudad Juarez.

He said that the meet it was pretty productive for both Nations and that the The entry into force of the trade Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (withT-MEC) it was a a basic tool to establish that a genuine dialogue between the Nations.

The Secretary came out by the international arrival area the air terminal of the capital and was the only officer who did it this way, since the President and your other companions on the other place.

Lopez OBRADOR also came to the CDMX but went through a different door, from the air-terminal (photo: Cuartoscuro)

The Representatives and the entourage who accompanied him to his meeting with his counterpart, us Donald Trump, landed this Thursday in the capital of the country, according to the three of the afternoon in the Flight 505 the American Airlinesfrom Miami, Florida, where he will have a scale after the departure from Washington.

In fact, the head of the The Federal Executive came to the National Palace aboard his traditional Small car in Color white where listed by the The main entrance this is the iron socket, including the presidential Suite balcony.

In a statement, the Secretariat for the economy (IT), listed the T-MEC it is a Central element of trade policy of Mexico and a tool Drives the Recess the Relationship of our country with United States Of America and with Canada.

He added that the T-MEC provides the Consolidation the Efforts of Mexico, of be inserted in the Chains of global production and is positioned as a center Exporter of cutting-edge.

All well and good, the balance of AMLO after his visit to Washington (photo: @Lopezobrador_/Twitter)

Before traveling to Mexico, in a video that spread through social networks, AMLO have the balance Your Visit in the USA, he said, “was with a little bit of time, but very intense“and important for the three countries members of the T-MEC.

We are at the airport Reagan Washington, we have to cope with, now we go back to our beloved Mexico, I go with Marcelo, Graciela, our Ambassador in Washington, Martha Barcenas. It was a visit with a little time, but very intense, and I think it is very important for the three countries, the United States, Canada and Mexico, because he went on to walk in the facts of the new trade Treaty and the investment in the region, company, employment , prosperity for our peoples. We are now in Mexico city, we are going to do scale in Miami, because there is no direct flight, but we are well and of good

With Trump trying to the The entry into force of the trade agreement of North America (T-MEC) and the Cooperation the United States Of America in the Sale of fansto the attention of the pandemic COVID-19. Both presidents pointed out that the new contract with tri-expanding national the successful economic relationship.

