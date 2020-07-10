The UN declared that Latin America was the “focus” of the pandemic caused by a novel coronavirus

Gravedigger with protective suits prepare to bury the coffin of a woman of 63 years, died as a result of lCOVID-19 in the cemetery of Vila Formosa, Sao Paulo, Brazil. June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Latin America and the Caribbean have become a “center of gravity” of the pandemic caused by a novel coronavirus, because in some countries some of the infection rates of per capita GDP is the highest in the world and some of the highest numbers of cases in absolute numberssaid on Thursday, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres.

In a recorded video message and in a report, Guterres showed that for this year is expected to decline from 9.1% of GDP in the region,” the largest in a century.”

“The COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the health, social and economic, has claimed that a very high number of people lives in the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean“according to the report. “It is expected that the generated the deepest recession in recent history”.

According to the report, unemployment in the region increased from 8.1% in the year 2019 and 13.5% in this year and affects more than 44 million people, compared with more than 18 million euros in the year 2019. The poverty rate rises from 30.2 percent to 37.2 percent, for a total amount of 230 million people, compared with 185 million euros in the past year, he added.

Guterres said that Latin America and the Caribbean face “injustices of the deep”, a high level of informal employment and health-care systems that are fragmented, and the most vulnerable people in the region are the hardest hit by the pandemic.

12/06/2020 people standing in a queue to transport the oxygen to the patients with coronavirus in Peru

INTERNATIONAL POLICY

Cesar Lanfranco/dpa



“Women make up the majority of the workforce in the economic sectors most affected, you must now also carry the burden of additional care“said Guterres. “Older people and people with disabilities face a much higher risk to die from the virus.”

Determined that indigenous peoples, afro-descendants, migrants and refugees, “also suffer from disproportionately”.

“The transfer of urban COVID-19 is of particular importance for the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, which catalysed the development of the region, the most urban in the world“according to the report.

About 80% of the population in the region lives in the cities, said Guterres, and found that in the large slums, the risk of contagion increases.

Because health systems are fragmented and uneven, the countries that suffer most from the pandemic, that Guterres was not named by name, “are sufficient, a health crisis, and people in this magnitude.”

“In a region experiencing a significant number of political crises and protests in the year 2019, the increase in inequalities, exclusion and discrimination in the context of COVID-19 a negative impact on the enjoyment of human rights and democratic breakthroughs; situation which, if not treated, could lead to social unrest and uprisings“said Guterres.

19/06/2020 hospital of Valparaiso during the pandemic coronavirus in Chile

POLITICAL SOUTH AMERICA-CHILE, INTERNATIONAL

AGENCY



The holder of the United Nations, said that “the report calls on the governments calls to do more to reduce poverty, food insecurity and malnutrition”.

In the short term, the governments of the delivery of “a basic income for emergency situations, and the help against hunger should consider” for the people who live in poverty, he said. This is also the possibility of the equivalent to the national poverty line, about $ 140 per month in the region, the report said. can The cost for six months would GDP to 1.9% of the regionalAdded.

“At the same time, the situation calls urgently for greater international support“said Guterres. “In the case of Latin America and the Caribbean, the comundidad international liquidity and the financial support for the relief efforts of the debt should be”.

Guterres called for a transformation pospandemia in Latin America and the Caribbean, where “the level of inequality has become untenable.”

“This includes the development of comprehensive systems of social welfare accessible to all the people,” he said. “This implies the creation of tax systems that are more fair, promoting the creation of decent jobs, strengthen environmental sustainability and to strengthen the mechanisms of social protection“.

With information from AP

