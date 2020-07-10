“They are moments of unity,” Carlos Salazar Lomelín a letter to Lopez Obrador, after a meeting with Trump – infobae

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
9


  1. “They are moments of unity,” Carlos Salazar Lomelín a letter to Lopez Obrador, after a meeting with Trump infobae
  2. CCE will send a letter to congratulate AMLO you for visiting US | The Universal
  3. For the good of Mexico, Andrés Manuel Carlos Salazar SDPnoticias.com awarded
  4. In the letter, IP willingness to work with AMLO reaffirmed before the entry into force of the T-MEC-Millennium
  5. IP supports a message of lopez OBRADOR in Washington: Graciela Marquez, The Economist
  6. See the full coverage at Google News
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here