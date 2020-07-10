They warn of a dangerous inflammation of the lungs, with a mortality rate higher than Covid-19 in Kazakhstan

A new outbreak of Pneumonia viral has the authorities alerted by Kazakhstanbecause it is a disease that was declared “fatal“and dangerous the coronavirus responsible for Covid-19. Since the beginning of this year, around a thousand 770 people have been killed in the country in the cause of the disease.

This 9. July, the Embassy china in the Central Asian country, a warning has been issued that is aimed at their citizens to keep the call the guard up for this kind of Pneumonia this, together with the coronavirushe keeps the local population in a situation of the “very, very bleak.”

According to a statement from the Chinese Embassy, quoted by RT, only in June, 628 deaths were almost a third of the total cost.

“The mortality rate of the disease is much higher than that of the new pneumonia coronavirus” Embassy of China in Kazakhstan

So far, the The Ministry of health of Kazakhstan and other scientific institutions were conducted, “a comparative study”, on the virus pneumonia and the Covid-19, but not yet reported findings definitely about their relationship or differences; therefore, calls on the population to take the same precautions, the trigger with the disease, which has caused a pandemic.

The Ministry of health of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported about the confirmation of more than 32 thousand cases of pneumonia and more than 9 thousand 400 Cases of Covid-19 between 29 June and 5. July. In the same period, there were 451 deaths of people with pneumonia and 76 patients with coronavirus.

The Pandemic Covid-19 originating in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, infected has claimed up until now to almost 12 million people in the world and has, more than 545 thousands of lives, according to the World Health Organization.