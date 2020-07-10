This exercise five days a week, that still You to continue giving it all on stage at the age of 43

Some say jokingly that shows that they gave Shakira and Jennifer Lopez during the last Super Bowl before that the outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan did not turn into the pandemic that was the last event in the world. And that quarter of an hour, we’re both artists showed to be in great shape, with excellent choreography. and that in order to give it 100%, what we saw on stage, the Colombian has been prepared same requirement with which trains to all their concerts. We know that Anna Kaiser, stopped employees discovered through social networks, which makes the procedure from Barranquilla, five days a week.

This combination chain is designed to save energy for hours that in addition to weight loss, increased lung capacity, endurance, strength and flexibility. All classes consist of exercises, blood vessels and muscles, however, the exercises vary depending on the day of the week.

Shakira begins training on Monday with 90 minutes-exercises at intervals which dancing with the action more intense yoga Vinyasa-flow yoga, with which you can get to burn up to 600 calories per hour.

The second day of the week was devoted to strengthening the body through exercise, functional within 60 minutes. It leaves, squats, burpees or pushups… Stretching on the basis of the movements that we perform, of course, in our daily life.





On Wednesday, the singer engaged in HIIT: exercise with intervals of high intensity that are performed in the procedure is short, but the level is very high. Thus, working estamina, that is, the ability of the body to perform physical activity as possible. Here, switching between heavy exercises like running does sprint within fifteen minutes, and then reduce the temp. within two minutes.

Thursday-one day free from the artist, but by Friday the start of the weekend, taking care of the muscles treatment point publishing. Through the massage roller foam stands tension accumulates and reduces the risk of injury to the joints, relaxes the body. And finally, perform stretching exercises to improve flexibility.

The rest of the week take slowly but without breaks and nothing on the pool or uses to perform light exercises at home when the children are given a respite.

Nutrition also plays an important role in their preparation for the Super Bowl. In addition to avoiding sugar, eating in portions throughout the day to save energy continuously.

