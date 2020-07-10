TikTok: identify remains found in suitcase during the video-the social network

“/> The remains were in a suitcase; you, the user of TikTok. Photo: screen Capture

The remains found in a Suitcase for a while, there was a video for TikTok, have been identified by the authorities of the United States as a Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner 35 and 27 years, respectively.

The people whose remains were found in a suitcase on a beach Seattle, Washington, United States Of Americamaintaining a dating relationship. And, according to the authorities, the woman had four children.

A group of young people found that the suitcase with the human remains In mid-June, while you are recording a video together on the popular social network TikTok.

At this time, the Users of TikTok made a joke about it, if you could have a suitcase, a treasure that never thought, the real content.

In accordance with the medical examiner, the victims were killed by shots of the fire on 16. June. The results of the forensic report that Jessica Lewis received several shots and Austin, her boyfriend, just a in the torso.

The relatives of the wife started a Campaign to raise funds in order to be able to help you as a Reward the persons that provide information, enable, with, or responsible for the crime.

To say, Gina Jaschke, aunt Jessica Lewis, both your niece and your partner to sentimental “They were normal people, and sympathetic”and mourned for his death.