TikTok is a ban in the EU; withdraws from Hong Kong

The application of videos shorts most popular in the world in the crosshairs of the political at the global level.

Last Monday night, the secretary of State Mike Pompeo Fox News said that United States Of America “it’s certainly in the light of” prohibition of TikTok from the worry that the government in Beijing can use it as a tool of surveillance and propaganda.

The possible ban would be another blow to TikTok after a short India fell in its biggest market,.

You can also read: Ninja starts the transfer again on YouTube



Immediately after the Declaration of Pompeo, TikTok announced that it would withdraw from Hong Kong, in a wave of unprecedented control of the government in Beijing after the adoption of the national security law, according to the website Tech Crunch.

“In light of recent events we have decided to stop the operations of the application TikTok in Hong Kong,” said a spokesman for the application. The company declined further comment to the above-mentioned decision.

The vagueness of the statement left many questions unanswered. However, one might ask whether byte dance re-Start operated a censored version of the application in Hong Kong, probably replaced it with its sister-application Douyin, by the Chinese team of byte dance.

Byte dancefounded by serial entrepreneur Chinese Zhang Yiming, has worked to distance, to TikTok its the property of china, and the censorship of Beijing.

The efforts were varied, from maintaining a data center abroad TikTokprobably is outside the scope of the authority of china, by external experts, a look at the process of moderation, for rent, Kevin Mayer, Disney’s as the new global face of the application.

However, it was difficult to distinguish from the application of the Western array and Douyin, the Chinese version of the platform. While TikTok argued was for a long time, which it never shares data with the Chinese government, the new law of Hong Kong would be likely to undermine the case of the company, if it continues in the region.

You can also read: Twitter opens the door to a subscription service

This is your response to the circumstances of Hong Kong, probably made by Mayer, who is now the managing Director of the application, is a sharp contrast to the decisions of the tech giants in the West.

Facebook, Google, Twitter and the telegram, this week, or exposed to the requirements for verification of data provided by the government of Hong Kong said.

Many see their movement as a direct rejection of the censorship and surveillance in china, while others think that they are only to gain time, to reflect, to be the next step in Hong Kong: come, voluntarily, to wait and sold, or to comply with the Beijing rules, which seems less likely.

In this regard, this technology, their concern expressed that the new law could force them to comply with the standards of the censorship in China, and to be able to send the data of the users in the people’s Republic of China.

For his part, TikTok he pointed out that I was already 150 thousand users in Hong Kong last September, the participation is almost negligible, since the app had 2 million downloads around the world in April.