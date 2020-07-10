Walter the Market wanted Timotheé Chalamet to interpret it to your biopic

After the premiere of the documentary film “Lots of love: legend Walter’Marketproduction Netflix and it shows details of the life of the famous astrologerplanned to make a biopic from originally from Puerto Rico, that’s what was supposed to be supplements documentary that caused a lot of comments.

Therefore, when creating a documentary Walter the Market until the deathbelow externado desire was no more and no less, actor Timotheé Chalametin the groom Eiza Gonzálezwho is to interpret it to your biopic,.

In producer of the documentaryAlex Fumero, stressed that Walter’s Market he assured that he will be “big opportunities” for an actor of Franco-American, “there may be some rendering issue, but Walter will always choose youth and beauty to something else”he said.

In accordance with the Director of the documentary film in NetflixCristina Costantini, then I would suggest actor Gael Garcia Bernal besides, for whom he gave life in the movies, but the astrologer did not want, as the thought “too old”.