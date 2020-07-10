Waste is accepted at the University of Harvard: VIDEO

The Digital Millennium

The story of Rehan Staton, a young man who has worked collecting garbage to your family, touched the hearts of thousands of people via social networks, the video circulating of the reaction that he had to learn that I had been accepted to study law, nothing more and nothing less than the prestigious Harvard University.

In accordance with the CNN, Rehan, who is 24 years old and lives in the state of Maryland in the United States, he was forced to completely abandon their studies to work and to help his family in the face of a difficult economic situation.

Rehan, together with CNN, that in his childhood his family was class, however, when his mother left his father, the family, the situation was not complicated to eat thus you sometimes, so that he was forced to go to work as a garbage collector.

“I didn’t eat all day, and my father worked all the time. Sometimes there was no electricity in the house,” he said.

However, his father, his brother and his colleagues, most of them convicts, ex -, encouraged to leave the boys, your dreams of becoming a lawyer, in such a way that your boss managed a place in the public school and the boy continued to study up to the conclusion with perfect results.

To be Rehan got accepted to five universities

A year after, Rehan applied to the input of the Law school of Harvard, to be accepted, and not only that, but she managed to be admitted into the five colleges that you have applied to, including Columbia University and the University of Southern California.

The young man went viral after releasing a video in which he his reaction to know that he had done it, one of the most prestigious universities in the world.

In the touching video shows him next to his father and his brother, who respond with great joy in receiving good news and to realize that all your sacrifice was worth it.

“When I look back on my experiences, I like to think that I brought the best out of the worst situation. Every tragedy that I faced forced me to leave my comfort zone, but luckily I have a support system to help me to thrive in these difficulties,” said Rehan told CNN.

