We have the wisdom tooth, and he died two weeks later due to bleeding

A young man died of bleeding after two weeks of bleeding caused by the extraction of the wisdom teeth in a dental clinic.

This is Liu Guofan, a 26-year-old,who went into a dental clinic on may 25, however, then five days later wrote on an internet forum with questions and answers, where he argues his mouth was “full of blood“ and this lasted for several days, the bleeding did not stop, also this happened while I was asleep.

The incident occurred in the Chinese province of Hunanwhere, in accordance with the constant bleeding, the young man decided not to get back with your dentist for suturaran the wound to stop again, but, the Bleeding.

He died of a hemorrhage

It was last June 4, the man had to go to the hospital and was soon to take care of handed over to intensivebut that was not enough to save his life.

The boy died on 9. June with sepsis, and a break in the brain, caused, in turn, of the Bleeding.

According to the victim’s sister, the dentist, was operated on your brother’s attention problembut the dentist “you can’t be serious your condition“attached to the chain australian 7NEWS.

