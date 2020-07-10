Whether the enemy? The fans go crazy and cause disputes between Dana Paola and Eiza González

Mexico.- Fans and followers, in the form of art, can be very passionate, but can also arise to defend your favorite artist. So, between fandom in Danna Paola and Eiza Gonzálezbecause in Twitter they caused a lot of review to decide who is the best.

You may be interested in: A shot at TV Azteca, One of the most successful programs, Televisa, returns to the screen

Eiza and Dunn make up a large part of a generation of young people, because they both acted in soap operas on children, which jumped into prominence. Danna, I took it as “Duck” in the soap Opera Don’t be afraid to Dream produced Luis de Llano and, for its part, Eiza, played ‘Lola’ in soap Opera Lola, a long time ago in the adaptation of the Argentina series Floricienta.

See also: What treason Televisa? Exconductora with ‘Today’ appears ‘VLA’ and gives a strong Declaration

Using the platform Twitterfans of both artists shared moments of his childhood, remembering the series, which was introduced in the discussion friendly form, and there are even those who say they would like to return to see the novels in TV and on the Internet.

Now that we’re going to quarantine, should be held don’t be afraid to dream”

it may take years, and I continue to, knowing the song don’t be afraid to dream and my xv memory.

This can only mean one thing, Dunn and Eiza did a great job as an actress, because it marked the stage, very beautiful and delicate, in the lives of thousands of young people. Currently, Danna, have achieved world fame after the role of ‘Lu’ in a series of Luxurious and Eiza, strengthened his artistic career after a speech on manufacturing Baby Driver in Hollywood.

Source: Twitter