WHO investigated whether the Corona Virus is spread through the air, there are already cases

The WHO added that there are some cases, and that would be in relation to a possible infection of this type. photo: Reuters

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

The World Health organization (WHO) published a on Thursday, new guidelines on the transfer of the Coronaviruses recognize a few reports of infections The antenna of the virus, which causes the COVID-19, thoughand no one came to confirm that the distribution through the air.

In Your ultimate guide for the transferpublished on Thursday, the WHO acknowledged that some reports https://bit.ly/2Ck7QBo the outbreaks have suggested in connection with interior spaces full of people, the possibility of transmission by particles in suspension, as in the practice of singing, in the restaurants or in the Fitness classes.

However, WHO says that you need more research is urgently study these cases and assess their importance for the transmission of the COVID-19″.

Based on its assessment of the current evidence, said the virus spreads between humans by direct or indirect contact with contaminated surfaces or infected people, the virus spread through saliva, respiratory secretions or droplets released when you cough, sneeze, speak or sing.

The report follows an open letter from scientists to the spread of diseases through the air -the so-called aerobiólogos-the world urged the body to update the guide on how the virus spreads to the transmission by particles in suspension.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the Institute National of allergies and diseases Infectious diseases of the United States, said in a Appearance with the media that there is not much solid evidence about the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 for air, but he said that “I think that is a reasonable occurrence”.

Although incomplete, Fauci noted that the evidence is up-to-date “basis, by which we are trying now, people are wearing face masks, especially the asymptomatic, to see if we can mitigate it can also”.

It is believed that only a very small number Disease spread through small airborne particles or aerosols. Among them are Measles and tuberculosisboth infections are highly contagious, the extreme precautions to avoid exposure.

In the WHO guidelines, it is recognized that the transmission through the air the coronavirus can occur during certain medical procedures, the aerosols generated, as it is in the implementation of intubation.

In these cases, medical workers, the implementation of these procedures, the use of respiratory protection masks N95 high-resistance and other protective equipment in a room with adequate ventilation.advise

Any change in the assessment of the risk of the transmission of the WHO could have an impact on your current To keep recommendation a physical distance of 1 meter. It is possible that governments, which also extends to the Agency for its guidance, which you can also customize to measures of public health aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

We recommend…

Copyright law prohibits the copying, in whole or in part the materials of the Excelsior, without the prior written permission and without linking to the original text.