With this operation, the EU could the rest of the world without vaccine for Covid-19

Faster than the speed of light. The concept is reminiscent of the allegorical Operation, “Warp speed” with which the United States is 300 million vaccines and treatments sufficient to address 2021 immune to the Covid-19, but that could be left without early access to treatments and vaccines to other countries.

“I find it very disturbing that the measures taken in the United States, for the hoarding of drugs and vaccines against the Covid-19”, has, in an interview with Efe professor Lawrence Gostin, Director of the Institute of Global Health at the medical faculty of Georgetown Law.

At the time, that the government of Donald Trump complains of multilateralism and in accordance with the official of his intention, the task of the world health organization (WHO), the U.S. government has dedicated billions of dollars to keep track of the possible vaccines and treatments against the pandemic.

The problem is, in the opinion of the experts is not to take into account that Trump seems to be the global dimension of the fight against the pandemic and actions with the intention to ensure that all of the initial inventory of treatments possible.

In March he tried to persuade the German company CureVac to move his research of a possible vaccine against the Covid-19 in the United States, something that finally did not prosper and ended with the hasty departure of its then ceo, of the American Daniel Menichella, and with the statement of the Federal government, that everything in connection with the pandemic is a matter of “national security”.

In the last month, the White house has ordered the purchase of nearly all of the production until September of the treatment of redemsivir, by the American company Gilead, one of the two drugs, which have been proven to be helpful against the Covid-19.

Thomas Senderovitz, responsible for the Danish Agency of medicine, said last week on public television of his country, that the step to get the EU redemsivir is bad news for Europe and for the world in the midst of a global crisis.

“I have not seen something similar. A company that decides to sell all your inventory to a single country. It is very strange and inappropriate,” he said.

The “Warp speed”, received this week its largest order: $ 1,600 million Novavax, a pharmaceutical Maryland almost unknown, developed a possible vaccine against the Covid-19 at the end of this year.

The payout moves to deliver the commitment of a hundred million doses of the new vaccine, a very high number for a new production, to a multi-national, and could be used to immunize 50 million people.

Novavax is also a dozen candidates for a vaccine against the Covid-19, under which the promising projects of Johnson & Johnson (funded with EUR 456 million of Federal money), Modern (500 million) and AstraZeneca (in thousands of us $ 200 million).are

“There are many reasons to believe that the management of Trump share to vaccines in an equitable way and important drugs to combat the pandemic. Operated, according to their platform, America First, and it seems clear that you want to secure the largest part of the global production. This power draw will be higher, if on EU level, is the first to say the vaccine,” Gostin.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute for infectious diseases and a senior epidemiologist in the country, believes that the United States should have access to immunization in the year 2021 to approximately 200 thousand doses to produce its population against SARS-CoV-2, which corresponds to 40 percent of the global production of seasonal flu vaccine is much cheaper and easy.

This makes me think that the pharmaceutical companies that the aid in exchange for commitments on the part of Washington, including the giant, AstraZeneca, to be put under pressure to all of his or her efficiency in the service of the United States.

“Actions such as buy-to-Gilead sent a message very harmful about the selfishness and against the spirit of global solidarity. In addition to his announcement, from the WHO shows that Trump does not care much about cooperation and equality in health,” says professor Gostin.

