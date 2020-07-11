A re-opening in the blinds, you could go to Mexico, not to go where you want, warns the WHO

A re-opening in the blind, the procedure in connection with a step carefully, and is based on open communication, it can lead to wherever you want to go (in comparison to the current state of the pandemic), including Mexico, will take place this Friday (Mike Ryan, the head of the emergencies on THAT.

Ryan pointed out that while Mexico reported on Thursday set a new record daily cases COVID-19 (seven thousand 280 new cases from Wednesday to Thursday) confirmed, at the same time in a process of re-opening.

“In this period, the number of cases has increased significantly. Once more, this is a pattern that we have seen in many other countries. The opening up of the economies in the middle of an intense community transmission can lead to an acceleration of cases, is not at all clear to the Mexican case”.

“Mexico, as in other countries, to work, to go to the balancing of the demands of the communities and earn a living, with a high risk, it increases and intensifies and accelerates the transfer,” he explained.

The expert said that the country could see a steady increase of cases over time.

“If the virus is present, if your gear is more efficient mixing at the level of the community and municipalities to participate in the normal activity, and the monitoring of public health is weak.

“If it does not have the ability to investigate the cases quickly, and if you come to a point in which the number of cases adheres to the capacity of the public health system, then we are back where we started in February and March, where the systems are failing,” he said

This situation is said to avoid Ryan, the question in a country the size of Mexico, and many other similar, “is really to see at the state level.

To slow down “to see where the virus is under control, and where we are able to understand furthermore, the re-opening, to, the,, where are your points more seriously, and be able to, or reverse, parts of the re-opening”.

The health official acknowledged that the situation of the economic consequences for the individual families are difficult for the countries, “particularly if negative. If you can not work and not earn money, can not let the family to feed, there is a huge consequence of that.

“And we understand the pressure under which governments and the people.”

Prior to this, urged to find a way to balance the two issues (re-opening and the slowing of the cases). “A number of countries clearly show that the opening in a situation in which the community transmission is intense, and the public health response to the weak leads to a difficult situation, which can push back an entire country in the sense of progress.”

Finally, the head of the emergencies of the WHO highlighted that there is a clear message about the danger on the part of the leaders and the authorities. “We must be honest with our communities about the spread of the disease in our communities We need to communicate the risk properly and give people the information they need”.