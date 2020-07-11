Amaya Valdemoro, big, lady, played basketball

Not the next Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps; the first Simone working days

Simone Working Days

————

Let’s talk now then…

It’s nine in the morning, and Amaya Valdemoro (43) in a hurry.

What colguemos, not speaking, waiting for her, Twitter, Live, video call to talk about NBA, the beginning of which is seen on the horizon, and and again record in the League Endesawhich just ended.











Background, still there are some interview: Amaya Valdemoro is an Ambassador for Betfair.

–Now you see my life is care –resopla.

–What don’t you like?

–I love it. Having a good time. I was lucky.

–I searched for you happiness?

I don’t know. For cultivation was for the athlete. This was due to the fact that I received it.

–what…?

As I retired from basketball (2013), I was called. Was not in the script, but…

–I should not say Yes? See what it’s like to speak in public, not like all…

–Cost me zero. I’m pretty brave. It’s not easy because people feel very sporty and may be who do not agree with any of my comments. I try to be impartial.

–And how to cook?

The first man was worth more. Controlled Barca, real Madrid, Basque country that Unicaja, large computers… it was too little, over always had a lot of momentum, Americans. There is something to learn. Learn names, remember them, know how they play.

–Repeat how to prepare?

–Immersion in the Internet. Looking for videos, news. Now, who knows, it’s because they do not want. I also expect mouth to ear. I have a wide range associated with basketball. Not for me briefly: I’m asking.









Amaya Valdemoro

(BETFAIR)









–Also plays basketball, I want to say when?

–Well, not…

Amaya Valdemoro says that he had many injuries throughout his life. And that today looks good and in shape.

–To train and play, and seeing me, femme does not like me.

–Don’t always go to the end, he said.

I’m a perfectionist. When I do things to win. And now my body is old. Since I left, I played three or four times. I’m doing some kind of shot, not more. I prefer to jump into the fitness center.



















And how it was run in basketball?

Amaya Valdemoro may be the best baloncestista who gave our country (he won three rings WNBA) says it comes to athletics. There was a girl and ran crosses and race on the track in Alcobendas CAPstep away from the house.









He also says that in athletics, loved it, but one day went to watch a basketball game my sister (four years older), and there he found himself.

I was thirteen years old.







Physically he was better than all the others; in athletics has prepared. And I loved the dynamic equipment”







Amaya Valdemoro

She was a basketball star and commentator







–The girl led me to Tintorettofor your tests. I flipo.

–What defect?

Physically he was better than others: athletics prepared. And I loved the dynamics of the computer and not a person that was in another sport.

–And did not return to athletics.

–In fifteen years, made his debut in the First League.

Amaya Valdemoro, in 2007, at the time, on the Volga Burmash Russian

(YURI STRELETS)









–I was a kitten…

From the age of fourteen, going to Salamanca. I played in College. I finished fifteen until disputábamos climbing honor. The next course was jumping to Dorna Godella. It was already a basketball player.









–All of this you do not know, –said.

–I had to leave a career the MSC in the Second. I spent a lot of time traveling. Life is not served to as.

–You’ll be alumbró the first great generation of women basketball…

In February of this year, Amaya Valdemoro and marta Fernandez arrived on the scene in Berlin. Collected awards LaureusOscar sport. You can galardonaba basketball, English as male and female. Both were dressed in solemn. On the red carpet, taking care of the camera and signed in the same color. Was stars.

Amaya Valdemoro, in 1995, early in his career in Spain

(RUSSIAN, SPANISH BASKETBALL)









Since 1993, female, basketball chose one Olympic silver (2016), three medals in the world and four European gold medals. If in 2011, never went down with a large coasting.

In my time, it was hard to imagine that we are where we are. Then the first command, and there came a new generation.









–How is recognized in the press?

Perhaps has no recognition in the day, but I think we are on the right track. What happens is that they always want a little more. I’m sure the swimmers or athletes asking the same thingwhy not a little more presence in the media? The ball is picking up too much.

And sports, male…

–I had to figure out already. But we’re late. As machismo (male chauvinism, or education.







