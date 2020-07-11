Barcelona, between the result of Greta Instagram and effect Rosalia

Has not passed also four months as the opportunity to live and epidemics, devastating, thought that the novel by albert Camus, two major trends defined the development of the commercial sector: the effect Greta Instagram and effect Rosalia. The need to stimulate the market for environmentally friendly and fully-integrated digital world, which is so good economic artist of Catalonia, included lectures and studies on the future 61.500 stores, which are located in Barcelona, 61% of which exist in the whole of Catalonia.

The crisis of the coronavirus to speed up these processes, like presses the button, we can miss of the decade as a whole. To ensure sustainable development of trade and omnicanal is not a discussion of what a good goal, but in an emergency it is inevitable, here and now, to meet the needs of a new consumer that occurs after a pandemic and during localization.













The client asks for more opportunities to buy and appreciate more local product

Local client, who due to restrictions of movement, and fear of infection has expanded online shopping (23% according to the latest survey CIS) and you will keep this custom, so a controlling stake, indicates a recent study, And Catalana de Consum on the impact of the pandemic in business practices. This is not to replace a physical store virtual, become the Amazon on a small scale, but to be and to be the same company, on the main street of Barcelona, in Instagram or Facebook, multiply, and open the Windows for the customers of the online store in a way that suits you best. Ultimately, to make life easier, not complicársela.

That’s the direction the giants Inditex indicate that after a period of conservation and the first quarterly loss since its IPO has chosen to speed up the scanning of a network of shops depending on time, place. H&M, Tendam or Catalan textile companies partners in Modacc use similar strategies and revived also omninicanalidad to a greater or lesser extent. Now you do not need to be only in retail as a group of Galician language in order to use in e-commerce . From the anxiety of small shops opened for the night, for tomorrow, the sale of services through WhatsApp or consorciado was to create a common point, the collection of products (on click and collect ) and thus to increase the flexibility buys from its clients, which may someday come in handy online and others prefer to move into a physical store that provides additional free time and emotions.









Here comes another important task. Companies, individuals needs to be enticing enough, and now they are also safe for customers, make every effort to have your phone go and buy it, especially if Millennium or representatives of the ” generation –now so called. zoomers boom app for video conferencing, Zoom and other means of communication–. According to the report Youth and retail trade: present and future from Retailcat, the Association, which represents about 40 000 commercial enterprises of Catalonia. These young people have grown up accustomed to buy products on platforms like Amazon, they see it as something natural, delivered to your house and buy without waiting in line, a habit that took customers at a later age, with conservation. Even so appreciate the attention specialized what can you offer them a deal, and good physical relationship, the study notes, looking at trade, which also can have a good time, and experiences that will instagrameable . The second strategy that you can use.

For purchases, assumes, therefore, an act of social an indispensable and shops in Barcelona, you can use this with other effects of the pandemic coronavirus: a large dependence on trade of proximity. During the traffic restrictions, consumers used more often in those establishments, proximity, a trend that is also identified from Association of retail Comertia family. According to the organization, the closer to residential houses better than those that are in office spaces or for tourism, as the client spends more time in the house, so that travelers have disappeared in Barcelona indefinitely.









Research And Consum Catalan with a group Factor Humà: Organitzacions and Mercats of Universitat Rovira i Virgili also show increased sensitivity of the client poscoronavirus towards local products and organic. Epidemiologists and ecologists agree, deforestation and intrusion in natural habitats as one of the causes of the current pandemic, and therefore increased the value of sustainable development as a critical factor in time to make a purchase. 44% of respondents in the Sustainable Development unit of the Association of Companies of Big Consumption (Aecoc) and the Federation of Industries food and Beverages (IFLA) claimed that in March as he stopped to buy products of those brands, who do not consider sustainable.

The situation in the trade city without tourists is extremely difficult. Business crawl serious liquidity problems, and the Fundació Barcelona Comerç is estimated that about 15% of the enterprises will not survive the crisis. But there are methods to wait out the storm that they require, Yes, a triple obligation: the entrepreneurs, state administration and residents of Barcelona, shops. If we want town, commercial to live for, something to hold.







