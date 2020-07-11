César Duarte and Genaro Garcia Luna share a lawyer in the United States

César Duarte and Genaro Garcia Luna share, like today, legal defense in the United States.

It is the lawyer Juan Pablo MorilloA specialist in the criminal and civil law, in particular in financial matters, and who has recognized and honored with numerous awards for scientific publications and rights organisations on a national and international level.

Morillo, a member of the law firm of Quinn Emanuel and co-chair of the firm’s White Collar and Corporate investigations practice, has achieved, through his work as a “super lawyer”, “super star” and “star of the dispute,” among others.

Among the cases, which had on its costs, Morillo advised the government of Colombia, “in Affairs, victims of violence from the long war, to the government, the FARC and the paramilitaries,” says the company Quinn Emanuel in their official website.

Another case that remains, are charged to represent the government of Brazil in the study “senior tax officials” of corruption, which named the Financial Times it was “historical” and the him the recognition of the “attorney-art”.

In addition to the former Governor of Chihuahua and the Minister for safety and security during the government of Felipe Calderón, other customers have had Morillo, who speaks “fluent” Spanish, are a group of Business Angels, Grupo Salinas, Televisa, SA de CV, the chamber of Commerce of the United States, AT&T, and Direct TV, among other things, to the details to your CV.

Legal 500, uk based company specialist in the law, called Morillo -preparation of the offer to your customers – super star; Benchmark Litigation said that is a “star of the proceedings”. At 37 years of age, The American lawyer named the lawyer César Duarte as one of the “top 50 litigators under 45 years”.

While in 2015, the magazine Latino leaders contain Morillo, academic training in Georgetown University Law Centerin the list of “25 lawyers most influential hispanics” in the United States Of America.

ledz