Coronavirus.- The Oil minister of Venezuela, said “good” after testing positive for COVID-19

MADRID, 10 (EUROPA PRESS)

The minister of Oil of Venezuela, Tareck El Aissami, said on Friday that it is “good” after testing positive for COVID-19 only a few hours after the President of the constituent Assembly of Venezuela and “number two” of the ruling United Socialist party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, said, contracted the disease.

El Aissami has detailed that it has been subjected to the relevant tests and has given the positive, so that it is isolated to the compliance with all medical protocols.

“Today I begin my solitude with all the medical protocols, then you are positive with COVID-19. A new battle, I suppose, clinging to God and to life!! Like a song Alejandro Filio says: this is only temporary the game, not you write in the farewell,” claims on his Twitter account, before underlining that “run” of the disease.

Hair, for his part, has made it clear that it is added to the “moral” and that already in isolation and “in accordance with the prescribed treatment.” He also thanked the “good wishes”.