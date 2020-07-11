Cry, dump truck to stop the driver tried to looters

The driver, in addition to the accident of the truck, he had a group of people who threatened him to surrender the key

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO.

Unfortunately, the looting occur in all parts of the world, but this time it happened in Colombia, the return to the world.

The driver of a truck full of fish overturned in the vicinity of the coast, on the road, was amagado by the villagers that plundered the goods, despite the screaming of the driver.

“The car is not for every company. All of this is mine, what little I had left, I stripped, I told them to help me, and several endangered me. It all is sad,” said the owner of the vehicle is the fish.

The authorities note that there is no research to establish, which is responsible for the looting of the truck, which overturned in the sea, and was with a load of 950 kilograms of fish.

In accordance with the first information, the driver control over the vehicle is lost due to burst one of the rear tire and then flipped.

