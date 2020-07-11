Daughter Kourtney Kardashian dressed in a stylish swimsuit with sequins in the day, the pool

Penelope, daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick turned 8 years old recently, and has become the fashion girl, as her aunt and mother.

Per day, pool with amiguitas, the daughter of the star wore a stylish black onesie swimsuit that showed his good taste in fashion.

Little wore a swimsuit with sequin Stella Cove, which has a price of $ 70, and I was on the float of the unicorn $ 69.

This brand is one of my favorite Courtney-daughter stores, so in different capacities, has led various models fashion Stella Cove.

Penelope also brought the swimsuit “rainbow” detail cereal, setting wonderful and beautiful, and best of all that have affordable prices.

This is not the first time that her daughter Courtney surprising fantastic swimsuit, even luxurious collections like this lovely onesie white with gold details, which is of course a lot of glamour and security.

Also brought the swimwear two pieces, like this orange bikini high that were on the bottom of the pool in his house.

Recommended videos