Die bus driver attacked by passengers through the pad, facial tissue

The minister of the interior, Gerald Darmanin, travel to Bayonne on Saturday to discuss the security situation.

To use a bus-driver, who was declared a French, brain-dead after an attack on a passenger who allegedly refused, face masks, it is dead.

Philippe Monguillot, of 59 years, died in hospital, said his daughter, Marie. “We decided to let it go. The doctors were in favour, and us,” he said.

Monguillot Sunday after it was attacked in the city of Bayonne, that, according to the reports, the three passengers to wear masks, in accordance with the rules of the coronavirus in France, and tries to validate the ticket from another man.

Two men, aged 22 and 23 years, were accused of the attempted murder, the other two non-assistance to a person in danger, and the other with the attempt to conceal from a suspect, said the local Prosecutor’s office.

The Prosecutor of Bayonne, Jerome Bourrier, which confirmed that the driver had died, he said to AFP he would ask, to change, to take into account the fees of your death.

The driver of the family organized a silent March in their honor Wednesday, coming out from the bus stop where the attack took place.

In the stop, he left behind a photo of Philippe Monguillot and his wife, Veronique, together with floral Tribute from the locals.

His colleagues took advantage of their right to refuse, after the attack, but back to work on Monday with increased security, said the local grid operator.

This is also a security officer aboard the so-called Trambus, long buses, the trip to Bayonne and the surrounding area in the Basque country, in General, is part of peaceful.

