Donald Trump is committed to the dismantling of the drug cartels

Preparation

Mexico City / 10.07.2020 13:05:13





During a visit to the united States Southern Command in Miami, Florida, the President Donald Trump obliged to work “tirelessly” to end the illegal trade of drugs and dismantle the cartels and the criminals responsible for the death of thousands of people.

“We will work tirelessly to stop illegal drugs, arrest the drug dealers. (…) Dismantle the cartels and criminals that was responsible for the death of thousands of Americans,” said the representative, who explained that the drug dealer “truly vile”.

His government, he said, will guard in this thesis through the application of the law and the support of the Southern Command, the coast, the Bureau of Customs and Border Protection (CBP, for its acronym in English) and the Administration for Drug Control (DEA, for its acronym in English)

This administration is committed to dismantling the criminal cartels that were responsible for the death of thousands of Americans. pic.twitter.com/v0mrz7rqAH — The White House (@WhiteHouse) 10. July 2020

Donald Trump he arrived at Miami international airport around noon, and then went on to talk about the drug trade in South America during a visit to the united States Southern Command, the headquarters in a The city with the rising cases of coronavirus.

GGA