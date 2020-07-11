Donald Trump said he signed a decree for a path to citizenship for “dreamers,”signed

The President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. Photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW



The President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced on Friday afternoon that it plans to sign an executive order on immigration, which include a path to citizenship for the so-called “dreamers” – the beneficiaries of the programme, the immigration-Deferred action for Childhood arrivals (IF, for its acronym in English), which can currently not be removed on a status-completely legal in the country, but.

Trump made the announcement in an interview with Telemundo: “I’m going to write a project about immigration. One of its aspects, with which you will be happy and a lot of people, incuídos I and many other Republicans, is DACA. Give them a path to citizenship“the Governor said, in a dialogue with the journalist José Díaz Balart.

Trump stated that the project is based on a merit system, but no details have been released about the content of the order. And be sure that you have the authority to carry out a project of this type, as a result of the content of the judgment of the Supreme court in the last monthwhere exactly he was banned by his government at the end of the program of immigration and deportation to their beneficiaries.

In this judgment, the us Supreme court ruled that the Executive branch can finish with the program, but that the management of trump it is not the right course of action is followed in his attempt to do this in 2017.

“We will not decide whether IF or its termination policy. We find only whether the Agency will bring the observance of the rules of procedure with a reasoned explanation of its action“wrote Roberts in the act.

“If you court read the judgment of the Supreme court, see, the, the President enormous powers were. I’m going to sign a big executive order. I have the power to do it, and I’m going to the DACA belong. We are working on the legal aspects, but I’m going to sign a big executive order that the Supreme court, the due to the failure of DACA, I was authorized to carry out,” he said.

Trump had interpretations to be rejected, saw the verdict as a defeat for the White house. “The Supreme court asked us to send to go back to the DACA program, nothing is won or lost. We have a punt, as in american football“as a representative.

However, he had qualified, the decision on Twitter as “appalling” and “politically charged”. “Don’t give them the impression that he did not know how the Supreme Court?”, asked the President that in the same week, the high court a report on the rights of the workers, homosexuals and transsexuals, the harassed trump.

Trump also said that his intention it was not always want to meet the needs of hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries of the programme, but the fault of the democratic opposition for the, to come to an agreement.

In particular, he referred to the fact that the two parties could not agree who should be the future of the “dreamers” that Trump the program quits, Obama sponsored by his predecessor, Barack, and the Congress will give up to six months, to a new system.

The Democrats refused to support a project of your colleagues, the Republicans, when you consider its Central aspects is unacceptable. “I had an agreement with the Democrats, and broke. You could be broke with DACA two years ago, but the Democrats of the contract. They did it suddenly and without any reason. Now they had a defect that was moderately favorable, and said: “let’s not talk anymore of the agreement‘”.

The program allows young people to work, study, and drive, so if it wouldn’t be sentenced to life without papers.

The immigration was a lot of “dreamers” in the first University, that of his family, and some want to be engineers and the other lawyers to try to help immigrants, like you. However, the government of trump a Veto against the “dreamers,” the college scholarships, the emergency approved by the Congress in the rescue package of $ 2.2 trillion to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus. Some of the renowned universities of the funds have declined, citing the new policy.

