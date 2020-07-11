Due to the increase in the cases of the coronavirus, the beds in the intensive-therapy in Miami are already operating at 90% capacity

Photo: EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA ULASHKEVICH



The increasing number of positive cases of the coronavirus in the County of Miami-Dade, there are two indices of importance: the percentage of positivity with regard to the tests of the total-and the capacity of the intensive therapies. This Friday, the Florida 11.433 positive cases reported over the last 24 hours the 2.380 belong to Miami-Dade.

Until now, the situation santiaria was not critical, because the hospitals worked with some normality. These days seem to be behind us. According to the latest data from the Board of Directors of the New normal in Miami-Dade, the intensive therapies that work to over 90 percent of their capacity at this time. This makes you think, that, if not curbed, the number of positives that can be exposed, finally, at the end of inter -, intensive therapy, the situation could become critical at any time.

According to the same source, the proportion of positives in the County is 33.5 percent. If the proportion of the positive terms of the number of tests performed over the last fourteen days, 24,28 percent. It is assumed that a representative picture of the extent of the pandemic, the proportion of positive should not be more than 10 percent of the tested.

If the hospitals are without beds on the intensive therapies Florida could easily reach a point, similar to the one he lived in New York, weeks. Those who need to come to this level of care protective mask machine are likely to be in conjunction with a breath. And according to the state department of health, 40 percent of those who need to be connected to the breathing die help.

Therefore, it would not be unusual to see an increase in the number of deaths in the next few weeks. To retain the other number in mind, are the beds of the intensive therapies for children. In Miami-Dade 80 prepared beds for the pediatric are it intensive care unit, only 20 are available.

“On Monday, the Ministry of health, we give a final count of the position of the intensive therapies and the availability of beds. On this basis, we will see if it is necessary to ask state and Federal authorities, to give us more resources,” he said in his daily encounter with the press, the mayor of Miami Francis Suarez.

The state of Florida confirmed that will send 100 nurses extra to the main public hospital of Miami, Jackson Memorial. The only problem is the huge amount of work that falls on medical professionals, but many of them can’t work because he was exposed to the virus are one of the population groups with the highest number of hiv infections.

The average age of those who is positive with COVID 19 in Miami-Dade county is 43 years, above the national average. But according to the epidemiologists, the exponential increase of cases in a large extent is given because an infected person is usually the spread of the virus to the whole family.

With the information until now 34 percent of people who are trapped in their own home by a member of the family. What the authorities fear, that, on the one hand, this makes the number of infections is growing very fast, and on the other to see you start soon, the people of higher age suffer from the younger generation of the same family.

The good news is that within the large uncertainty is that there are ways to increase the capacity of the medical. Within the same municipalities with the ability to mount emergency clinics to send, if necessary, and the state and Federal level and would be willing to help.

