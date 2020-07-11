Dwayne Johnson shows that the role of the lost Tom cruise

Recent publications Johnson in Instagram this means that the actor is ready to answer anything: “Is there any role in the film, who really wanted, but lacked, with another actor?“Answer Johnson pretty amazing, if only because that causes the time line, interesting alternatives.

” In Hollywood, actors we like the box. There are actors who can compete for the role, in particular because it allows them to have a certain appearance, skin color, size, etc. luckily for me, there are many types that are similar to me. Then all of my roles since the beginning of my career was created and designed for me, with the exception of Jack Reacher “.

Jack Reacher. Johnson really showed that he had a great desire to play the role of the owner in Jack Reacher and, in the end, he lost not less than Tom Cruise Johnson began to explain:

“Now, it was ten years ago, and it is quite different, I admit. Tom was a movie star, the largest in the world, but I can’t. They called me and said, “Hey, your paper,” Look, I didn’t even know that he has a chance, but people who were around me at that time made me think that this is so. I felt that I had no paper, and I felt “why not me?“



As noted Johnsonto lose the role Jack Reacher before Cruz he opened the door to Johnson has created a character who, in principle, as he put it, “extension me“: Luke Hobbs in Fast Five. The appearance of Johnson in the fifth movie Fast & Furious paved the way for the actor became the basis of a series of popular that eventually led to spin-off 2019 Fast & Furious Hobbs and Shows.

Regarding Hobbs & Shaw, Johnson has shared new information about the next sequel. “We have characters-heroes, to create, not characters, and characters that I think enamorarás: villains, heroes and antihéroes“To watch video full Johnson in Instagram about the role and lost Jack Reacher and update Hobbs & Show 2 below.