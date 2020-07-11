E! birthday Khloé Kardashian

This weekend coming birthday No. 36 Khloé Kardashian and E! joins in the celebration with special sections on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In celebration, the channel will be share with all the fans and the hearing of Latin America, in particular, that will revive some of the best moments of this next Saturday 27 and Sunday, June 28, at 2:30 p.m.

Khloé managed to win their place in the industry, making your own reality show Revenge Bodyand their participation in her reality TV family Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming soon 18va his season in August, in Latin America only via E!

Daughter, sister, and especially proud mother of a small True Thompson, the fruit of love between a star! and Tristan Thompson, the famous basketball player in the NBA the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Currently, the pair is living in California to keep intact the family unity and well-being of her daughter True.