Egypt/Ethiopia.- Egypt rejects the possibility of a clarification of the open questions, after the signing of the agreement on the dam

MADRID, 10 (EUROPA PRESS)

The government of Egypt has assured on Friday that he has rejected the proposal of Ethiopia to clarify the open questions around the dam, the building of Addis Ababa on the Blue Nile after the signing of an agreement on the same.

The Ministry of irrigation Egyptian stressed that these problems need to be solved, already included in the agreement, to achieve the try, these two countries of Sudan and within the framework of their trilateral contacts in the middle in those moments of the African Union (AU).

“These are issues on which there is disagreement, the impact on the interests of the Egyptian, with technical issues and can not be deferred and left in the hands of the technical Committee after the signing of the agreement”, he argued, the Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram reported’.

Also, has declared that it is in Cairo, presented several proposals, the agreement, and added that Addis Ababa has emphasized that the assessment of the next trilateral meeting scheduled to take place during the day on Sunday.

The statement came just two days after the Ministry of irrigation in Egypt had the attitude that the “severity” of Ethiopia, criticized in the negotiations, a process that has suffered numerous UPS and downs over the last few months.

The governments of Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan resumed on 3. July your contacts over video-conferencing, in order to try to reach an agreement on the dam, after the stagnation of the talks in mid-June by the legal differences, in spite of the fact that the technical aspects were closed in the last round.

However, the three countries agreed on the 26. June, to avoid that the “unilateral” action on the dam, including the filling of its reservoir, until there is a “binding” agreement between the three, according to the principle of the agreement of 31. January, the are not signed.

Ethiopia, the financing is a solo project and hopes to be the largest generator and exporter of electricity in the continent. Sudan, for its part, supported the dam because that would be flowing the rules and the electricity and irrigation.

The work is to be carried out in the region of Beni-Gumaz and, once completed, the dam will be the largest on the continent, with 1,800 m long, 155 m high and a total volume of 10.4 million cubic meters, according to the company, the Salini Impreglio in your web page.