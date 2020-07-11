Gutiérrez Müller: you need to be successful from a recognized

MEXICO CITY

After the return of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of his official visit to Washington, where he met with his counterpart, Donald Trump, the writer Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller explained that “sometimes, you need to be successful, recognized to be, within”.

The wife of the first President, readings on social-networking is an excerpt from the literary work “Epitaph” by Nicanor Parra, the poet, Gabriela Mistral, the Chilean, who never won the municipal prize of his region, but, Yes, the Nobel prize for literature.

“Look at the paradoxes, which is also the literature on times, you need to be successful, out to be recognized, within. This is a poem by Nicanor Parra, called Epitaph,” says the historian in his account of Twitter.

To remind you, Mistral, whose real name is Lucila Alcayaga, Gutiérrez Müller recalled that the merit has value, in and out of the country of the individual person.

“I’m Lucila Alcayaga aka Gabriela Mistral, first of all, I have won the Nobel prize and to the National, despite the fact that I’m dead I still feel bad, because I was not given never to the municipal price”, it reads in front of the Mexican writer.

The Last, 8. In July, President Lopez Obrador met in Washington with his counterpart, Donald Trump, due to the entry into force of the trade agreement between Mexico, the United States, Canada (T-MEC).

