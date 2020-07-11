How do you feel really Kim Kardashian desire of the President Kanye West? – E! Online Latino

In an interview in 2019 VogueWho presented his vision of your life in the home, and the ways in which support Kanye when you have something that she called “episodes”.

“It’s an emotional process, I’m sure,” said the star Keeping Up With the Kardashians at the moment. “At that time, all very quietly. But, of course, we may feel episodes that are coming, and we know how to deal with them. For him, meds really is not a solution, because it only changes who it is. To travel a lot, does that not go on as before. But honestly, I don’t want to speak for him because I’m out of my mind.”

West said earlier that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 39 years, and she explained in an interview to 2018, “I Think that everyone got something. But, as I said, the album, it’s not a disability, it is a super power.”