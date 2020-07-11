Ildefonso Guajardo is contrary to the government of López Obrador: economic recovery not as fast

Ildefonso Guajardo, the estimates of the language in the economic recovery, the administration lopezobradorista (photo: Reuters)

The economic recovery in Mexico, the current pandemic, the Corona-Virus in the form of a V, as had foreseen, the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said Ildefonso Guajardo Villareal, who was Secretary for economy in the administration of Enrique Peña Nieto.

The former official said that only a few Nations, for an immediate restoration and Mexico will be no exception, as the country it will take a few years to get back on the status of production and trade that was before the health crisis.

Before Recurrence of the infection observed in the countries that began the re-opening of the economic permeates an atmosphere of uncertainty, in addition, the export marketswhich allowed for a wage-crisis of 1994 and 2008, suffer the highs and lowsaccording to the economist, in a virtual forum, due to be convened The Spine Of Nuevo Leóncivil society Organisation under the leadership of Gilberto Marcos Handal.

The former officials of the administration peñanietista referred to the occurrence of the Corona Virus affects the recovery (photo: Screenshot)

“In the crisis, 94, 2008, it is the exporting economy, we have brought forth, on this occasion, unfortunately, in contrast to the crisis of 2008, this is not a recovery V, accelerates and quickly, since the same export markets, Mexicans will experience UPS and downs with the acceleration of the contagion, and with the setback in the re-opening of their industry and their markets“said Guajardo Villareal, and as a result of the entry into force of the Treaty of trade between Mexico, the United States and Canada (withT-MEC).

This is contradictory to the prediction of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador speakswho , remember back to your report, his election victory on 2. July, past, commented that while the emergence of COVID-19 goals, had a loss of almost one million formal jobs Indicators, the projected a V-shaped recovery and the decline in employment has been stopped in July, and coupled with the advantages of the revised T-MEC.

At the beginning of last month, Arturo Herrera, owner of the Hacienda and Public credit (SHCP), said that the economic recovery is in the form of a “dove”that is, a V more extended. June 28, the date in which López Obrador announced his projection, Gabriel Yorio, Vice-Secretary of the SHCP, said the same thing.

The President said that the recovery was fast, and the loss of jobs stopped in July

“It is the encounter with our forecast, is that we were about to fall, in the economichow were the natural result of the pandemic of the economy , but we wanted to achieve a quick recoveryalways I spoke of the Vin the case of the ground and go forward early,” said lopez OBRADOR in a video published by the social networks.

The President added that other economists predicted a behavior in the form of Lthat is, Decline and stagnation. But the President remained optimistic, because the supports to the crisis has been overcome for the less-favoured sectors, and it reactivaría consumption from below.

“We are still on a recovery in the form of a dove, however, if there are flare-ups to lead us to that we are going to be a management of economic activities, is likely to be the opening to slow dand some sectors, and that it takes a little more time, then maybe what we see is the popcorn a little more stretched,” he said in his moment Gabriel Yorio.

I said at the beginning of last month, Arturo Herrera, owner of the Hacienda and Public credit (SHCP), that the recovery of the economy in the form of a “dove” (photo: REUTERS / Luisa González)

Arturo Herrera, for his part, he said that the scenarios of V, W and U, the first letter was the rational for Mexico. That was a steep downhill, followed by a reset, in a similar way. During the W a forecast with a re-opening was followed by a regrowth of hair and subsequent closure. And the letter “U”, it implies a decline followed by a stagnation precedent to recovery.

“This crisis has extended to the global level, and it was relapse. The Spaniard returned to isolation in some sectors, Americans in States such as Florida and Texas had accelerations in the plane of the contagion, and this creates uncertainty in the consumer market and distorts the mechanisms of production. This is the basis of our recoveries in the past, and will be, is going slower than expected,” said the former official peñanietista.

In addition, he said that the disorder would be caused in SMEs services and informal areas, to recover more difficult. He also commented that the entry into force of the T-MEC would not be a magic wand, to get out of trouble.

FOR MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The decline in formal employment to hold on to in July: lopez OBRADOR

The economic recovery in Mexico will be in the form of “palomita,” said the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Finance

The T-MEC is not a lifeguard to get out of the economic crisis, warned the Coparmex

The positive and the negative, bring out the T-MEC to Mexico