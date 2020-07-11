Instagram removes photos of Bella Hadid and her not like it

“I am proud to be in Palestine,” wrote the model Bella Hadid after Instagram to remove the publication from it was shown the passport of the father and his place of birth in Palestine.

Model rose on Tuesday to their history of photography, U.S. passport, his father, Mohammed Hadid, where he says he was born in Palestine in 1948. In the social network said that the publication was removed from the platform due to violations of the “harassment and persecution”.

Instagramaccused the platform of “the chase” and wrote: “Instagram has deleted my story that only said, “My father and his place of birth in Palestine, along with a photo of the passport of the United States.”” data-reactid=”30″>After Hadid, which has 31.5 million followers on Instagram, accused the platform of “the chase” and wrote: “Instagram has deleted my story that only said, “My father and his place of birth in Palestine, along with a picture of his American passport.”

Photo: Instagram Bella Hadid

His message, he said: “do Not allow us to be the Palestinians in Instagram? This to me is bullying and insults… can’t delete the history off of people. Doesn’t work”.

In the same statement said that the removal of the publication was a mistake. “In this case, the passport number was erased from the face of the earth, because this material must not be removed”, – said the representative of the company. “We restore the contents and apologize to Bella for errors”.

