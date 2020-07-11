Instagram removes photos of Bella Hadid and her not like it

“I am proud to be in Palestine,” wrote the model Bella Hadid after Instagram to remove the publication from it was shown the passport of the father and his place of birth in Palestine.
Model rose on Tuesday to their history of photography, U.S. passport, his father, Mohammed Hadid, where he says he was born in Palestine in 1948. In the social network said that the publication was removed from the platform due to violations of the “harassment and persecution”.
Instagramaccused the platform of “the chase” and wrote: “Instagram has deleted my story that only said, “My father and his place of birth in Palestine, along with a photo of the passport of the United States.”” data-reactid=”30″>After Hadid, which has 31.5 million followers on Instagram, accused the platform of “the chase” and wrote: “Instagram has deleted my story that only said, “My father and his place of birth in Palestine, along with a picture of his American passport.”
Photo: Instagram Bella Hadid
His message, he said: “do Not allow us to be the Palestinians in Instagram? This to me is bullying and insults… can’t delete the history off of people. Doesn’t work”.
In the same statement said that the removal of the publication was a mistake. “In this case, the passport number was erased from the face of the earth, because this material must not be removed”, – said the representative of the company. “We restore the contents and apologize to Bella for errors”.
Photo: Instagram Bella Hadid
Mohamed Anwar Hadid born February 6, 1948. in Palestine. His family was kicked out of the country this year and refugees in Syria when he was 18 months. ” data-reactid=”73″>Mohamed Anwar Hadid was born on 6 November 1948. in Palestine. His family was kicked out of the country this year and refugees in Syria when he was 18 months.
The family moved to other countries before arrival in the United States, where Hadid did your research. Years later, he became a successful real estate developer and knead greatest happiness is based, among other things, hotels the Ritz Carlton.
The expulsion of his family occurred after the Arab defeat in the 1948 war, shortly after the UN to create the State of Israel, dividing Palestine. At this time, more than 700,000 people were forced to leave everything to get away from the hostilities.
UNHCR. ” data-reactid=”76″>Since then, about 5.4 million Palestinians were forced to flee or live as refugees in its territory or in other countries, such as Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, according to UNHCR.
Sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, the famous supermodels, spoke openly about his Palestinian origin, and condemned the crimes who suffer, who still live under Israeli occupation, in a conflict that you cannot resolve after 72 years.
The current government of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu together with the management of Donald trump announced the alleged peace plan, which involves the illegal annexation of Jewish settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley.
This initiative was rejected in full the Palestinians and criticism from many governments and international organizations in the world.
