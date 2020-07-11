Issues to delete from the Tik Tok of a risk for the privacy of

Through an e-mail to all its employees, the company, Amazon, asked the employees to delete the application Tik Tok of your mobile devices debi that it was a “security risk”.

“Due to security risks, the application of TikTok already is not allowed on mobile devices, the access to the Amazon e-mail. If you TikTok on your device, you need to remove it, before July 10, you keep the mobile access to e-mail from Amazon. To say this time, It allows TikTok from the browser of your laptop Amazon, ” the E-Mail.

This is attached to the groups-monitors the privacy to say that the popular video app, TikTok is the violation of the privacy of the children and put them in danger.

A coalition of 20 groups, including the campaign for a commercial-free Childhood and the center for Digital democracy, filed a complaint Thursday with the Federal Trade Commission of America (FTC), which is to say that TikTok is collecting personal information from children under 13 years of age without the consent of the parents.

TikTok, the property of the company china byte dance, has gained tremendous popularity among the youth due to their informal tone and ease of use.

At the same time, it has attracted the scrutiny of U.S. officials concerned about risks to national security due to the popularity of the app and the fact that the company is Chinese.

In the year 2019, TiKTok pay a fine of 5.7 million dollars to the FTC for collecting information from children under 13 years of age, in violation of the law of protection of children’s privacy on the internet. The company focuses its app, add a restricted mode to the minors.

But the group of privacy say it is easy to use for children, TikTok, without the consent of the parents. Children can use registered with a false date of birth to the full version of the app, “put the risk of the commercial use of the data by TikTok and inappropriate contact with adults,” said the groups in a press note.

READ MORE: “How to fuck with the mask,” Miguel Herrera

TikTok uses the data it collects from its users, such as your location, to determine the content of your messages and the videos you see, to show what videos you and for targeted advertising.

The groups of concern, asked the FTC to investigate the matter and fine TikTok. The Commission said there had been a complaint recently, but there were no details.

In a statement by e-mail, TikTok, said that it takes privacy seriously and is dedicated to ensure that the app is a community that is safe and entertaining for the user.