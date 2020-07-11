Jada Pinkett Smith and will Smith break the record on Facebook with the “Network Table Talk”/Photo: Youtube

Emotional conversation between Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith in “Network-Table Talk” in Facebook Watch set new entry as the original footage seen in a social site within the first 24 hours.

Within 16 hours after publication on Friday at noon PT, the segment 12 minutes, under the name “He brings to the table”it was viewed over 12 million times.

This already exceeds the previous record of the date of presentation of: a section of Network Table Talk” March 2019 with Jordyn woods discusses rumors that she has had sexual relations with the NBA star Tristan Thompson, the father-daughter Khloe Kardashian.

Segment woods recorded 7.6 million page views in the first 24 hours (and Facebook confirms that the 7.5 million users that they have seen no less than a minute).









Jada Pinkett was the wrong will Smith

In episode 12 of the minute issued on 10 July, under the title "he brings to the table", the star couple talks about campaign conducted in marriage, including relations Pinkett Smith boyfriend, August Alsina how she and will broke up temporarily.









According to Pinkett Smith, the conversation was recorded last week; opens Friday at Facebook without notice, in addition to tweet on 2 July, in which he said: “something of the healing that needs to happen … so I’m in the Network Table”.

August Alsina was found Eats, because he was a close friend of Jaden Smith. However, jada ensures that when you had his adventure with a guy she “ended” with will different issues that were related to marriage/photo: The Blast and People



The Success Of The Network Table Talk

Intense interest surrounding a candid conversation reduces to “Network Table Talk” as the primary source program in Facebook. And strengthens the strategy of the giant of social support in the schedule, without the dashes, as they were reduced to the original script.

Earlier this year, Facebook announced the extension of three years “Network Table Talk” that will support the program solely on the platform by 2022.

The series includes Pinkett Smith with her daughter willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris ( also known as “Gamma”), which includes a variety of topics, including sex, relationships and fatherhood. Last year he received a nomination for daytime Emmy 2019 , the first to program Facebook.

About the last episode, critics Variety TV Caroline Framke wrote: “the Foundation of a perfect that the “Red Table Talk’ and Pinkett Smith does best: analyze a moot point, given the careful eyes, to associate it again with the audience, and intrigue enough people to know what is really going on in their heads.”

“Network Table Talk” was released in may 2018 and issued 62 episodes over three seasons so far in Facebook Watch. The program has 9.2 million followers on Facebook, along with a number of groups, including the main official forum that currently 629,000 members.

Series produced Westbrook Studios Pinkett Smith, Ellen Rakieten, Miguel Melendez and Jack Mori as Executive producers. Facebook also ordered branches “of the Network Table Talk: The Estefans”, in the same round table format American singer Gloria Estefan, his daughter, Emily Estefan, and his niece Lili Estefan produced by Westbrook Studios.