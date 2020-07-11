Kazakhstan denies the existence of pneumonia is more deadly than covid – Televisa News

Kazakhstan the warning rejected this week issued by the Embassy of China in Kazakhstan on an alleged “Pneumonia is unknown” in the country, with a death rate of “much higher” than the cause COVID-19, information, collected in various Chinese media, and that the Kazakh government as “false”.

“The Ministry of health of the Republic of Kazakhstan officially stated that this information corresponds to the reality,” he said in a press release in which he also published a picture with the seal “untrue report” on top of the published information about it.

According to Chinese media as a Global Times, South China Morning Post or CGTNthe Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan, said WeChat on Thursday to be on the platform, relying on information from the media Kazakhs, which had increased since the middle of June, the incidence of pneumonia in the cities of Tianjin, Aktobé and Shymkent, “significantly”.

In his message to the Chinese citizens living in the Central Asian country that, to date, almost 500 people were infected and more than 30 are “seriously ill”.

The Chinese Embassy also emphasized that in the first half of the year, this atypical inflammation of the lungs 1,772 deaths, and only in June killed caused were 628 people, including Chinese citizens. Kazakhstan and China share a border of 1,460 km.

“The case-fatality rate of the disease is much higher than what it is that causes the new coronavirus,” said the legation, who argued that the Ministry of health of the Republic of Kazakhstan and other institutions, the implementation of a “comparative study on the virus and the lung inflammation, but have yet to identify it”.

Kazakhstan follows the protocols of the WHO

The Ministry of health of the Republic of Kazakhstan has not led in his statement that his number of cases of inflammation of the lungs source of the bacteria, fungi and viruses, including pneumonia, viral organisms specified”, based on the guidelines of the World Health organization (WHO).

“It is important to note that the who has introduced the codes of pneumonia on the International classification of diseases (ICD-10), in cases where the COVID-19-diagnosis with clinical or epidemiologically, for example the ground-glass opacity in the lung affected, but not confirmed, in the laboratory,” says the Kazakh government.

“Kazakhstan, like other countries, maintains a counter and a monitoring of this type of pneumonia in order to make appropriate decisions concerning the stabilization of the incidence and prevalence of COVID-19”, added the Ministry.

The Asian country recorded in the last 24 hours 1,726 new cases of the coronavirus, the add 54,747. By the COVID-19 died and 264 people up to the moment in Kazakhstan.

With information from EFE.