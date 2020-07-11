Kim Jong-un not be released, health officials not to respond to the crisis of the coronavirus in North Korea, despite the fact that the disease arrived in the country

Kim Jong-un (EFE/EPA/JORGE SILVA)

The Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un, sacked health officials for the management of the crisis of the coronavirus in the middle of the speculation that the isolates could be due to the pandemic, despite insisting again and again that the disease has not yet arrived in the country .

The claims of a Report filtersthese show that the North has fought in Korea, against the COVID-19 than the rest of the world, it is a shame for the leader, boasts publicly that his country is free of the virus.

During a meeting of the political Bureau of the Central Committee of the workers ‘ party of Korea, Kim warned the officials that it would be too “complacent” when a campaign of six months the disease from the country, reported the official news Agency Korean KCNA.

“The Supreme leader, sharply the lack of attention, criticized the attitude of the spectators and the attitude of chronic, widespread among the officials“he said KCNA. “Repeatedly warned that the discharge in respect of hasty measures antiepidémicas it will cause a crisis will be unimaginable and not restored“.

The photos of the meeting on the last Thursday 2. July, which showed that Kim in front of flags of the party and speak in a room full of officials that were published in the state media. This was the first appearance of Kim in include photographic recording of 8. Juneafter NK Newsa news service, specializing in North Korea. He added that Kim has seven performances from April to June of this year, below the average of 46 in the months since he took office at the end of 2011.

Disinfection in North Korea, (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

Not to mention Kim, the recent tensions with South Korea after his regime collapsed in the last month, one of his biggest challenges in the years against their neighbours by a liaison office, joint USD pop 15 million North of the border. Seoul paid for the construction and was considered a milestone in the reconciliation by the President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in.

The absence of Kim from public life, speculation about the physical state of the representative has generated For 36 years, and his control over the nuclear weapons of the state. The health of the “Supreme leader” of North Korea it is one of the best kept secretsknown only by a small inner circle, but that has not stopped the conjecture, the outside of this could have suffered from a serious illness, or that his distance to avoid the COVID-19.

Piongyang still not a single case of COVID-19, but the commander of the U.S. forces in South Korea, it was confirmed said that it is likely that the virus arrived in the country . For his part, the minister for defence, Japanese, Taro Kono, said last month in a press conference that believed that disease could be spread, and that Kim would be isolated to prevent the infection.

In the party meeting, Kim described that the country had achieved, “to end a brilliant success“the coronavirus, avoiding the open road in the country. North Korea is one of the poorest countries in the world and their outdated medical system could be overwhelmed by a serious outbreak of COVID-19. Inside, however, the dictator dismissed the health officials for their management in the fight against the disease. This decision suggests that the pandemic in the country.

(With information from Bloomberg)

