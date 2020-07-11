Located in Lebanon, Kamel Nacif; you are on the search for the torture against Lydia Cacho

The Employer Camel Nacifaccused of Torture against the journalist Lydia Cachowas found in Lebanonthus, the process for extradition to Mexico began.

The office of the Prosecutor General of the Republic (FGR) and the Secretariat of Foreign Relations (SRE), the dependencies responsible, to do the due diligence necessary, to achieve the transfer before the Mexican justice known as the “King of Jeans”.

It should be remembered that the case Lydia Cacho it dates back to the year 2005, as the journalist, the crime of defamation and slander, was arrested under the charge of the Commission probably.

The write-up was Camel Nacifafter that you evidenciara the participation of the entrepreneur in a network of pedophilia in the book “the demons of Eden”.

The order of the fear Torture against Camel Nacif was filmed by April 2019 by the magistrate María Elena Suarez, owner of the First circuit Unit of the Twenty-Seventh Circuit.

At the time, Mario Marín, Governor of Puebla tangle ordered a halt in the Torture the communicator. Currently, the political refugee from justice, and has also filed legal injunctions not to be stopped by the fear of the spread of the Corona Virus COVID-19.

