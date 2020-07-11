Located in Lebanon, Kamel Nacif; you are on the search for the torture against Lydia Cacho

The Employer Camel Nacifaccused of Torture against the journalist Lydia Cachowas found in Lebanonthus, the process for extradition to Mexico began.

The office of the Prosecutor General of the Republic (FGR) and the Secretariat of Foreign Relations (SRE), the dependencies responsible, to do the due diligence necessary, to achieve the transfer before the Mexican justice known as the “King of Jeans”.

⚠ Awesome begins #EAF the documents for the extradition of Kamel Nacif Borge, is located in the Lebanon, and who has an arrest warrant for the crime of torture, allegedly, against the journalist Lidya Cacho. pic.twitter.com/M56w4wRkIF — Lupita Juarez (@LupitaJuarezH) 11. July 2020

It should be remembered that the case Lydia Cacho it dates back to the year 2005, as the journalist, the crime of defamation and slander, was arrested under the charge of the Commission probably.

The write-up was Camel Nacifafter that you evidenciara the participation of the entrepreneur in a network of pedophilia in the book “the demons of Eden”.

Progress in the case of Lydia Cacho: The @FGRMéxico is dealing with the Lebanese government for the extradition of Kamel Nacif, the for the crime of torture. https://t.co/0M76ve54ts pic.twitter.com/UsY07Kpigt — Noise in the mains (@RuidoEnLaRed) 11. July 2020

The order of the fear Torture against Camel Nacif was filmed by April 2019 by the magistrate María Elena Suarez, owner of the First circuit Unit of the Twenty-Seventh Circuit.

At the time, Mario Marín, Governor of Puebla tangle ordered a halt in the Torture the communicator. Currently, the political refugee from justice, and has also filed legal injunctions not to be stopped by the fear of the spread of the Corona Virus COVID-19.

The businessman Kamel Nacif Borge, who weighs an arrest warrant for the crime of torture in tort by the journalist Lydia Cacho was in Lebanon, the FFGR, and the SRE, the papers began to demand his extradition to Mexico — Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) 11. July 2020

