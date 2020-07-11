López Obrador celebrates the support of entrepreneurs

The Secretary for the economy, Graciela Marquez, had read the letter to the Chairman of the BKU. Photo: Cuartoscuro

MEXICO CITY

President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador recognized the businessman, accompanied him during his visit of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and reported the provision, which he said Carlos Salazar Lomelín, President of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), for achieving the potential benefits of T-MEC.

I am grateful for the support of the Mexican entrepreneurs who joined us and those who were not able to do this, but said before the meeting his support for the government, under the leadership of me, which I represent,” he said in his first conference after returning from Washington.

The President thanked them for their confidence in the consolidation of T-MEC, for the benefit of the workers and the Mexican population.

Thank you very much for your confidence, that will help a lot, and the new trade Treaty with Canada, the United States, workers, entrepreneurs and the population as a whole,” he said.

In the meantime, the Secretary for the economy, Graciela Marquez, read a letter on Thursday from the President of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), Carlos Salazar Lomelín, who extended their support and the provision of the work of the sector of President López Obrador.

The organizations of the Mexican private sector, which we totally agree with their message, the vision of North America, expressed by you in the White house, encouraged us to continue working together. Are the moments of responsibility and unity, by which we reaffirm our readiness to cooperation,” read the clerk.

The President is also described as a successful meeting with the metro.s. President and helpful to the people of Mexico, had the acceptance of the President of the CCE, if you have previously shown profound differences.

He also confirmed that the wall was the theme of the border, because she was of the view that the Assembly of the matches.

We want that the session should be given of the play, we set their differences aside and attempt to resolve those differences, which are characteristic for the neighbouring and independent States, and democratically, through dialogue,” he said.

He pointed out that it is, open the invitation, to visit for Donald Trump Mexico, but for the elections Affairs, which is in the United States, there is a possibility that is detected in these moments.

“TRAVEL IN THE UNITED STATES IS SENDING SIGNALS OF INTEGRATION”

Gustavo Almaraz, the President of the Committee of the Public strategy of the employers Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), described as positive the

meeting between the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the United States, Donald Trump.

As the journey through the Mexican state was the head of critical, the United States is the main trading partner of our country.

The meeting, on balance, positive, goes well, is to serve the purpose of sending, will create the signals of the trade integration between the three countries… sign of more respect and trust, to the investment,” says Almaraz.

Interviewed Image Radio said want to make that, after this visit of the President López Obrador, more travel abroad, and that the “withdrawal” of the contact with the world is overcome.”

We expect the President to break the abstinence of your travel and visit several countries, because Mexico is built in a country and has the largest number of contracts, and it would be important to do only with US,” he said.

He explained that there are many destinations in Europe, Asia and South America, you would expect that the presence of Lopez Obrador.

Almaraz also approved the support to the economy, to help the government, give security for the investors.

