Mexico reached 34,191 deaths and 289,174 infections caused by corona virus

On this day, Mexico 34,191 deaths per COVID achieved-19 (picture: Steve Allen)

The Secretary of state prevention and health promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, reported that the court added on 10 July, 34,191 deaths, 289,174 confirmed cases cumulative and 29,627 contagions assets of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

You have also already booked until today 344,283 negative cases and 81,838 are suspicious, and 177,097 people restored.

The four institutions with the greatest track record of Cases Mexico city, state of Mexico, Tabasco and Puebla are accumulated. On the contrary, Colima, Zacatecas, Baja California Sur, and Nayarit are the four with the lowest number of infections.

The number of active cases, the capital leads the list with 4,666is , followed by the state of Mexico, with 2,780 and Guanajuato, with 2,302 cases. On this day, the number of suspected cases at national level 81,838 (850 more than in the past) is.

On this day, the number of suspected cases at national level 81,838 (photo: SSA)is

In this Conference number 133, day 40 of the New Normal, and unlike other free, to this day, not presented, is the updating of the Light of the epidemiological Alarm any entity that would regulate the parameters of the opening activities for the following week.

In the panorama international, America of remains the continent with the largest number of cases of SARS-CoV-2, with a total area 6,264,626 cases accounted forof which, 138,824 were recorded in the last 24 hours. Behind it is Europe with a total of 2,868,080 cases, among them 20,193 were recorded on the last day.

Worldwide, there are 12,102,328 confirmed cases and 2,649,321 (23%) are active cases, registered in the last 14 days. So the lethality of the global 4.6 percent.

On this day, 40’s the new normal, it is the availability of two single there are still beds with fan, and in hospitals in Mexico (photo: SSA)

On this day there was 34,191 deaths positive COVID-19, but there are 2,302 suspicious deaths. In Mexico city, has the death of 7,579 people by corona virus, and in the state mexiquense 5,109 has been confirmed.

On average, there is a 45% of hospital occupancy (13,451), so there is still 16,422 available beds out of a total of 29,873 beds in Mexico. The 9,764 beds with fan, 6,055 are available, especially in Chihuahua, Michoacán and Hidalgo, and 3,709 (38%) are occupied, mainly in Tabasco, Baja California and Sonora.

On the national stage, up to this day, there was 49,115 cases estimated with a low level of 4% and a recovery of the patients (7 percent).

Due to inconsistencies on this day, the show health authorities in the light of the epidemiological alert (photo: SSA)

It should be noted that the under-Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell, expressed his concern this day, according to the re-opening of the gradual economic activities and he called both to the citizens as to the state authorities to track and monitor, respectively, the rules of social distancing, in order to prevent further increase in the cases of COVID-19.

“All in all, it is incumbent on us to take care of ourselves and the population“the officials said, made it clear that it is not only dependent on the political forces to control the infection, but also the participation of the citizenship, not to leave the house, unless it is essential.

He urged the citizenry to be responsible, to continue the promotion of the entities at the traffic lights, the warning may be updated in the morning. He noted that there is a discrepancy in the data, so you should check in more detail.

To this day, the Pan american Health Organization (OPS), said that Mexico is in a situation “extremely complex”, due to the health crisis by the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

FOR MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

What do we know about the symptoms of coronavirus-and what we can do about it

Julio A. Santaella, President of the Inegi, confirmed that it was positive to COVID-19

Condesa, Roma, Narvarte: the colonies, in which less is used, the face wipes in CDMX