Michael Cohen, exabogado of Trump, return to prison for the rejection of the conditions of the arrest

Michael Cohenthe exabogado of the American President Donald Trump he returned to the prison for the rejection of the terms and conditions of your house arrest awarded by the Pandemic caused by a novel coronavirus, authorities said.

Cohen, 53, he was sentenced, in December, 2018 to three years in prison after admitting to illegal payments on behalf of trump, the of tax evasion and lying to Congress.

Arrested, he was in may 2019 at a Federal prison Northwest of New York citywhere he was to remain until November 2021.

But in March, his lawyers, the published was asked in the Wake of the high risk of infection with the coronavirus in the prisons and 21. May, started a house arrest.

“Today, Michael Cohen, the conditions of their house declined to arrest, and as a result, was transferred to a facility of the Department of prisons,” said a spokesman for the Department said in a press release without specifying what it is to do the rejection, or when a trip to a restaurant was something with his return to prison.

His arrest a week after the New York Post published a photo of him smiling, eating with friends on the terrace of a French restaurant on the Upper East Side in Manhattan.

Arrest of Cohen’s thought, in connection with a book about Trump

But a friend and legal counselor Cohen, Lanny Davis, told reporters that he believes that Cohen was arrested in prison, because he planned a book to write about the trump card in the próximos months.

He said that Cohen initially refused to accept do not speak with the press, or to not publish, modify your reports, from his prison home.

In addition, he argues that Cohen shrank back, as I threatened to send him to the prison againbut was in prison anyway.

Cohen was, for years, the right-hand dthe President Trump, but he’s trying, “rat”, when Cohen confessed to the crime, the representatives in court and before Congress.

In the year 2018, Cohen said guilty of several crimes, including payments during the election campaign, women claiming to have had Affairs with trump, in violation of the law on the financing of the election.

