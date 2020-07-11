Model Mancha starring new video group the Rolling Stones

Marina Ontanaya a young Spanish model, who hails from the village, Spanish manchego, Daimiel that the main role of ‘Criss-Cross’, the last clip of band the Rolling Stones. In the film, which was censored in part of the platform of Youtube, you can see Ontanaya after playing a few scenarios, sometimes naked or semidesnuda. Beaches, nature walks or on the streets of new York some pictures to illustrate the song, which was written in the 70-ies, but now he sees the light.

This is not the first time that the model is better known by the nickname “Pepper”, is valid in the international arena, because the trajectory has been developed mainly outside of Spain and currently lives in London. The model Savage x Fentycompany underwear, Rihanna, and went to other music videos, as the last C. Tangana, ‘Braz Assassin’. His appearance in the film the Rolling Stones ” in his close friendship with Diana Kunst, Director of Spanish fashion who also worked with Madonna and Rosalia. Apparently, the scenes that remained, was, according to the messages that are common to both Instagram profiles recorded in recent years.

“Due to the fact that my sister Diana Kunst capture every moment that we met five years ago… I am Very glad that I can share with you all these moments so close,” he wrote, Ontanaya. In spite of what has worked for other major international artists Kunst also says that this work is very special simply because is made up of moments that are General, as in the past: “We met five years ago, and since then, I have learned what it means to truly friendly relations”. Kunst refers to Ontanaya as his Muse: “we Feel that we can be 100% ourselves when we’re together, and this is one of the greatest gifts you can have.”

Ontanayaas he said in an interview Vogue in 2018 lived for a time in Madrid, where she worked as a waitress, took his first steps as an actress and taught painting to in 2018, he signed a contract with the Agency of London, and has since been working as a model. His view, with some air, punk, and the stick moves away from the rather traditional. In addition to the above works, did a campaign for Desigual and other brands. Part of the image that appear in the video are part of the film, which they prepare with 2014 and not yet completed.