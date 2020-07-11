Model Naomi Campbell opened the program interview on YouTube

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) – quarantine coronavirus led supermodel Naomi Campbell to reinvent himself as the host of the program interviewed him in the series “No Filter with Naomi”.

The Queen of the catwalk you say live on YouTube every day, with some of his fellow stars, such as editor Vogue Anna Wintour and models Cindy Crawford and Karlie Kloss.

“I wish people could see that you are available, you already know that they know a little bit more than we do,” said Campbell Reuters.

And added that in normal times, “we are doing these talk shows for five or seven minutes when we something.”

Your conversations, everything is done remotely, lasts 30 minutes, so “you can relax in your home. To be able to relax and just chat”.

Campbell has also allowed their fans to join the daily workouts in real-time on your personal trainer in Instagram, which was attended by about 50,000 people.

“I just want to share with all who you want to do it with me, and it’s great,” he said.

When they lifted the restrictions, Campbell said that he did not know how it needs to be in the fashion industry.

“I am very concerned what will happen to fashion shows,” he said. “But will stay there again. Just to be different”, – he added.

Currently, Campbell can be regarded as a judge in the contest of fashion design ” Amazon “Making the Cut”, which the presenters are Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn.

The model said she participates in the show because of “the chance to get these young designers are the new generation.”

The British said that the first thing you will do after completing the social distance is easy.

“I just want to hug my mother,” he said.

